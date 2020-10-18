Review: Unquiet is a portrait of isolation and loneliness

SOME therapists have, in their practice rooms, a tray of sand and a collection of stones and shells. Clients, if willing, may choose objects to represent the significant people in their lives. They can then place them on the sand to indicate relationships, and insights emerge from these choices. To some extent Linn Ullmann’s, Unquiet, is a literary version of this exercise.

Ullmann identifies Unquiet as a novel and yet it is clearly a memoir, if an unusual one. Although she doesn’t mention the names of her parents, preferring to call them, ‘the father’ and ‘the mother’ and herself ‘the girl’ we discover that her mother is the actress Liv Ullmann, sometime lover of Ingmar Bergman. It would be facile to state that the structure of the text resembles one of Bergman’s existentialist films but this idea does have some communicative mileage.

Short sections within longer chapters chronicle a selection, or collection, of moments and thoughts. The girl ‘doesn’t look like a single picture of herself, and every picture of her is different from every other’ and the father cut ‘photos out of albums, stuck them into his notebooks and wrote alongside them or would even scribble something on the photos’. As demonstrated by these extracts Ullmann’s language is simple and straightforward and her Norwegian is unobtrusively translated by Thilo Reinhard.

In this way the pebbles are placed in the sand. The mother’s and father’s stones were once touching or, even, overlapping. They were two excluding all others. When the girl came along the stones of the lovers separated to the edges with the girl’s object moving from side to side between them. The father and the daughter come together for long summers on the Baltic Sea island of Fårö whereas the mother and daughter co-exist in city apartments.

Sometimes the child is suspended in solitude whilst the mother works in the USA and the father is wintering with a more permanent partner, Ingrid, at home in Stockholm. Babysitters do not merit a stone of their own so during these periods of parentlessness there is only one solitary pebble on the sand. There is no extant photograph featuring the three of them. Ullman says that the ‘constellation of she and he and I doesn’t exist’.

Unquiet is a portrait of isolation and loneliness proving the truism that everyone essentially is alone. Having imposed exile upon the girl and her mother, the father also faces solitude. Unquiet tells of the death of Ingrid, Bergman’s fifth wife, and of his bereavement and sense of loss. Thenceforward he is inconsolable.

The mother, who longed for the sort of unconditional love Ingrid gave the father, also wanted to be left alone. She left her daughter for long months, to be feted in Los Angeles and then on her return, aware of neglecting her child, she wanted to concertina all her maternal worries into a few weeks. She had even more lovers than the father had wives, revelling in her power as ‘one of the most beautiful women in the world’.

In Unquiet Ullmann debates the concept of beauty. Looking at her mother’s life she finds it without much merit, seeing the actress as both victim and exploiter. This is, of course, the sort of stance that the father took in his films. As a young woman the mother was named: Elisabet, Eva, Alma, Anna, Maria, Marianne, Jenny, Manuela, Eva again and Marianne again in the various roles in which he cast her. Young womanhood in his films is defined not by character but by beauty. Unquiet might send its readers back to the films: reviewing them might lead to a re-evaluation of their qualities.

Linn Ullmann is feminist in a manner which would have been unlikely in her parents’ generation but it seems probable that they would never have been in the forefront of the movement. Her book, Unquiet, addresses the role of women but also deals with many other ideas. In presenting unreachable and unknowable existences, it is intelligent and exploratory. Not unlike one of the father’s films.