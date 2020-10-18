Five things for the week ahead 

Top TV shows, music for dementia sufferers, and an online literary festival 
Five things for the week ahead 

David Walliams features in Who Do You Think You Are. 

Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 19:00
Des O’Driscoll

1 |monday| Who Do You Think You Are?

David Walliams explores his family history, discovering one grandfather was an organ grinder with a monkey, and another who faced the horrors of WWI.

BBC One, 9pm 

2|tuesday| The Third Day

The season finale of an island-set drama series that's been strange but intriguing.

Sky Atlantic, 9pm 

3 |wednesday| Tea Dance Tunes

Liz Ryan leads a Zoom-based event aimed at people with dementia, with popular ballads, and light opera. No charge, but booking required 

National Concert Hall, nch.ie, 11am

4|thursday| Roxane Gay 

The American author and feminist features in an online discussion as part of the International Literary Festival in Dublin.

8.30pm, tickets www.ilfdublin.com 

5 |friday| Ai Weiwei 

Another online discussion from the International Literary Festival in Dublin features the Chinese artist chatting about his work and activism.

8.30pm, tickets www.ilfdublin.com 

