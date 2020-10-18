Five things for the week ahead 

1 |monday| Who Do You Think You Are?

David Walliams explores his family history, discovering one grandfather was an organ grinder with a monkey, and another who faced the horrors of WWI.

BBC One, 9pm

2|tuesday| The Third Day

The season finale of an island-set drama series that's been strange but intriguing.

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

3 |wednesday| Tea Dance Tunes

Liz Ryan leads a Zoom-based event aimed at people with dementia, with popular ballads, and light opera. No charge, but booking required

National Concert Hall, nch.ie, 11am

4|thursday| Roxane Gay

The American author and feminist features in an online discussion as part of the International Literary Festival in Dublin.

8.30pm, tickets www.ilfdublin.com

5 |friday| Ai Weiwei

Another online discussion from the International Literary Festival in Dublin features the Chinese artist chatting about his work and activism.

8.30pm, tickets www.ilfdublin.com