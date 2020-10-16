Cork Film Festival cancels cinema screenings as it moves to a fully-digital programme

After launching its programme online earlier this week, Cork International Film Festival will have to continue in a virtual space after escalating Covid restrictions have forced the cancellation of planned live screenings.

Due to run November 8-15, organisers had programmed a 'blended' festival that was to contain five days of live screenings at venues such as the Gate Cinema and Triskel. These will not take place, but organisers say that the vast majority of the films will still be available to view online.

“Ninety per-cent of the programme launched on 14th October remains the same and will simply move to online screening, enabling audiences nationwide to watch Irish premieres and to participate in Q&As with filmmakers online, from the comfort of their homes,” said festival CEO Fiona Clark.

The festival has taken the decision in the wake of the extension of Level 3 restrictions until November 10, with cinema closures and travel restrictions, and also an awareness that the Covid situation may get even worse in the coming weeks.

Fiona Clark, Producer and CEO, Cork Film Festival

Festival organisers had long been planning for such an eventuality, and had set up a special digital platform where audiences can pay to watch the films online.

One of the casualties of the move to digital-only was planned opening film Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand. The digital festival will instead be launched on November 8 by The Racer, a drama set during the Tour de France stage in Cork and other parts of Ireland in 1988.

Irish Destiny and archive films related to 1920 and the independence struggle are among the online offerings that will continue as planned. Industry training days will also still take place online, and it is hoped that Abigail Disney - grand-niece of Walt Disney – will be the Doc Day keynote guest.

Films will have a 30 hour ‘watch window’ on the digital planform, and there are a limited number of tickets per film. Individual screenings cost €7.50, with a 10-film pass costing €60.

See corkfilmfest.org