Friday evening with Piers Morgan — or Henry Shefflin and Dermot Bannon

If you are all about relaxation in front of the telly on a Friday evening then maybe have a soothing chamomile tea on hand for when broadcaster, Piers Morgan, pops onto the Late Late Show with his characteristically outspoken views. He'll be sharing his thoughts on "hysterically woke liberals" and on Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

Well, they've also got a potential antidote to all that: Irish rugby star, Rob Kearney, will explain why he is rooting for his 'Uncle Joe', Joe Biden, for The White House. He'll also speak publicly for the first time about how a family tragedy has been the driving force behind some of his proudest sporting moments.

Celebrity architect, Dermot Bannon, will discuss how Covid has changed how we all live at home and our evolving needs when it comes to design.

And hurling champ, Henry Shefflin, will talk to Ryan about his work with Focus Ireland, moving to management, and this year's unique hurling championship. Wild Youth will perform their latest single, Next to You, and speak with Ryan about their work with Shine a Light for Focus Ireland.

Sisters, Sarah and Cathleen Lynott, daughters of Phil Lynott, at the launch of a Phil Lynott Commemorative Coin marking 70 years since Phil Lynott’s birth. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Thin Lizzy singer, Phil Lynott, immortalised his love for his daughters, Sarah and Cathleen Lynott, in his songs, and tomorrow night they will speak to Ryan about a new documentary about their dad, and how he was a proud father who never forgot where he came from.

“When you came in my life you changed my world/ My Sarah„

Following their interview, rising Irish star, Loah, will perform her spellbinding version of Thin Lizzy's Dancing in the Moonlight.

Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager, will discuss his career in top-flight soccer management, and his encounters with Roy Keane, Alex Ferguson, and Thierry Henry.

And, if settling into a cracking classic film is more your thing then there are few goodies on tonight too:

The Green Mile on Virgin One at 9pm is a film based on a novel by Stephen King. Paul Edgecomb, the head guard of a prison, meets an inmate, John Coffey, who is accused of murdering two girls. His life changes drastically when he discovers that John has a special gift. Starring Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, and David Morse.

Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard

And who can forget Whitney effortlessly those spectacular soaring notes in I Will Always Love You? Here in The Bodyguard, a former Secret Service agent (Kevin Costner) takes on the job of bodyguard to an R&B singer (Whitney Houston), whose lifestyle is most unlike a President's. On Amazon Prime Video from today.