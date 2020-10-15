Want to be on The Den when it returns next month? Here's how you can get involved

There was a moment of collective joy for a generation last month, when RTÉ announced the seasonal return of kids' telly staple The Den, following the success of a reunion during the broadcaster's recent Comic Relief special.

Children of the '80s and '90s around the country grew up with the in-studio japes, sketch comedy and occasional international excursions of the show's crew, among them alien brothers Zig & Zag, perpetually underemployed builder Dustin The Turkey-Vulture, domesticated sock monster Soky, and a number of human hosts, most notably Irish media veterans Ian Dempsey and Ray d'Arcy.

In response to the times we're in, the show returns from next month for a limited run on Sunday nights on RTÉ One - and this is where you come in.

Is there someone special in your life with a birthday coming up before Christmas?

Have you good news, or a local hero you'd like the lads to shout out on the telly?

Did you have your birthday shouted out, have your picture shown to the country, or appear on one of the Den's many gameshows or phone quizzes?

Or do you and your crew think they can step up in 2020 and compete for - whisper it - a Den prize pack with loadsa goodies?

Well, the Den crew is looking for you to get involved, and they've launched their call out with a special video (above), taken from what looks to be some fairly hectic pre-production meetings over Zoom!

If there's a show-off in your home that thinks they can match talent with a former Eurovision contender, if you reckon you can get quizzical on national telly on your specialist subject, or if you're still waiting for that letter you sent to be read out on The Den after all these years, there's only one thing for it.

Email theden@rte.ie

If you're feeling extra-cool, email POBox2222@rte.ie

Click here and fill out a quick form (audition video may be required)

Your writer assumes there'll be some sort of waiver to sign, in case of any surprise panda attacks, Zuppy bites or attempts from a certain postman to ruin Christmas... again.

The Den returns on RTÉ One from Sunday 8 November, at 6.30pm, and on-demand via RTÉPlayer.