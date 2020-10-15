Question of Taste: Anna Kopecka, Cork International Film Festival

I am reading The Killings at Kingfisher Hill by Sophie Hannah. It is the Hercule Poirot Mystery. If you love Agatha Christie, this is a must.
Many movies and most of them I hope to show at our festival. The best surprise was Nomadland by Chloe Zhao, winner of Golden Lion in Venice. I had high expectations and it was even better.
No gigs since February when I visited City Limits Comedy Club. The Saturday night stand up was a real treat.
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No.9 in E Minor, op. 95 "From the New World". It will never get old.
I would say Chagall. My grandmother had a book on his paintings and I loved it.
Hardest question ever. Changes all the time: Va Savoir by Jacques Rivette or 25th Hour by Spike Lee
I like to watch live sports (tennis, cycling, rugby...) and on weekends some classical detective mystery tv series. I try to avoid anything else, especially news lately.
BBC podcasts, for example 50 Things That Made The Modern Economy
David Cronenberg, Jacquese Rivette, Arnaud Desplechin.
I meet many people I admire due to my work. My first big interview was with Michael York, when I was maybe 22, I was so nervous and he was very kind.
To the 1980s so that I can go to early concerts by Depeche Mode or New Order. Or the 1920s to go to Paris to visit exhibitions of modern artists like Duchamp.