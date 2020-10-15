Question of Taste: Anna Kopecka, Cork International Film Festival

Anna Kopecka, originally from Prague, is in her first year as director of programming for Cork International Film Festival
Question of Taste: Anna Kopecka, Cork International Film Festival

Anna Kopecká of Cork International Film Festival. 

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 09:00
Des O’Driscoll

Best recent book you've read:

I am reading The Killings at Kingfisher Hill by Sophie Hannah. It is the Hercule Poirot Mystery. If you love Agatha Christie, this is a must.

Best recent film: 

Many movies and most of them I hope to show at our festival. The best surprise was Nomadland by Chloe Zhao, winner of Golden Lion in Venice. I had high expectations and it was even better.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen:

No gigs since February when I visited City Limits Comedy Club. The Saturday night stand up was a real treat.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No.9 in E Minor, op. 95 "From the New World". It will never get old.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

I would say Chagall. My grandmother had a book on his paintings and I loved it.

Your favourite film of all time (if you had to pick one!):

Hardest question ever. Changes all the time: Va Savoir by Jacques Rivette or 25th Hour by Spike Lee 

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I like to watch live sports (tennis, cycling, rugby...) and on weekends some classical detective mystery tv series. I try to avoid anything else, especially news lately.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

BBC podcasts, for example 50 Things That Made The Modern Economy  

Your favourite three film directors of all time:  

David Cronenberg, Jacquese Rivette, Arnaud Desplechin.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

I meet many people I admire due to my work. My first big interview was with Michael York, when I was maybe 22, I was so nervous and he was very kind.

You can portal back to any cultural event or era – where, when, and why?

To the 1980s so that I can go to early concerts by Depeche Mode or New Order. Or the 1920s to go to Paris to visit exhibitions of modern artists like Duchamp.

Read More

Question of Taste: Catriona Ryan of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra

More in this section

Cork Film Festival programme launched as event confirmed to take place next month  Cork Film Festival programme launched as event confirmed to take place next month 
OVER THE MOON Glen Keane is Over the Moon about his latest film for Netflix 
Wednesday TV tips: Paul Mescal poses, and a Kerryman takes down the Son of Sam Wednesday TV tips: Paul Mescal poses, and a Kerryman takes down the Son of Sam

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices