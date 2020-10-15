Question of Taste: Anna Kopecka, Cork International Film Festival

Best recent book you've read:

I am reading The Killings at Kingfisher Hill by Sophie Hannah. It is the Hercule Poirot Mystery. If you love Agatha Christie, this is a must.

Best recent film:

Many movies and most of them I hope to show at our festival. The best surprise was Nomadland by Chloe Zhao, winner of Golden Lion in Venice. I had high expectations and it was even better.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen:

No gigs since February when I visited City Limits Comedy Club. The Saturday night stand up was a real treat.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No.9 in E Minor, op. 95 "From the New World". It will never get old.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

I would say Chagall. My grandmother had a book on his paintings and I loved it.

Your favourite film of all time (if you had to pick one!):

Hardest question ever. Changes all the time: Va Savoir by Jacques Rivette or 25th Hour by Spike Lee

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I like to watch live sports (tennis, cycling, rugby...) and on weekends some classical detective mystery tv series. I try to avoid anything else, especially news lately.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

BBC podcasts, for example 50 Things That Made The Modern Economy

Your favourite three film directors of all time:

David Cronenberg, Jacquese Rivette, Arnaud Desplechin.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

I meet many people I admire due to my work. My first big interview was with Michael York, when I was maybe 22, I was so nervous and he was very kind.

You can portal back to any cultural event or era – where, when, and why?

To the 1980s so that I can go to early concerts by Depeche Mode or New Order. Or the 1920s to go to Paris to visit exhibitions of modern artists like Duchamp.