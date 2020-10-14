Wednesday TV tips: Paul Mescal poses, and a Kerryman takes down the Son of Sam

Live Soccer

Live UEFA Nations League action kicks off across Virgin Media: England v Denmark; Virgin Media Sport & Virgin Media Two (ko 7.45pm) and Finland v Rep Ireland; Sky Sports ( ko 5pm)

Portrait Artist of the Year 2020

Sky Arts and Now TV, 8pm

Portrait Artist of the Year returns for a seventh series. Throughout the series, we will see 24 celebrity sitters, including Normal People’s Paul Mescal (pictured); and former news reader, Trevor McDonald.

Mescal will be seen posing for the portrait in black trousers and a white t-shirt but we'll have to wait to see if Connell's famous chain will be included for posterity.

Other sitters include the Rwandan actor, Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong in the Netflix original series Sex Education; and Antrim actor James Nesbitt, who starred in Cold Feet and The Hobbit trilogy.

Nine artists compete in each heat, and will go on to paint Booker-prize winning author, Bernardine Evaristo, in the semi-final.

The winner gets a £10,000 commission to paint the director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet, Carlos Acosta, with the portrait to be exhibited at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Son of Kerry, Son of Sam

Son of Kerry, Son of Sam- Survivor Carl Denaro & Presenter Seán Mac an tSíthigh

TG4, 9.30pm

In 1976, David Berkowitz, the 'Son of Sam', shot his first victim in Pelham Bay, New York.

Over the next 13 months, he carried out a brutal murder spree that gripped the entire city in terror.

This has been shown already but is worth catching if you missed it first time around: journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh travels to New York to uncover the incredible story of how Kerryman, NYPD Deputy Inspector Timothy J Dowd, was tasked with leading the largest manhunt in New York history.