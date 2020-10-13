How the wildlife photographers of the year got their winning pictures

A selection of winners from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year event at the Natural History Museum in London

Grand title winner: The embrace by Sergey Gorshkov, Russia

A tigress hugs a fir tree, rubbing her cheek against bark to leave secretions from her scent glands. She is a rare Amur, or Siberian tiger, here in the Land of the Leopard National Park, in the Russian Far East. Sergey knew his chances were slim but was determined to take a picture of the totem animal of his Siberian homeland. He installed his first proper camera trap in January 2019, opposite this grand fir. But it was not until November that he achieved the picture he had planned for.

The pose by Mogens Trolle, Denmark

A young male proboscis monkey cocks his head while visiting the feeding station at Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary in Sabah, Borneo. As he matures, the distinctive nose will signal his status and mood (female noses are much smaller) and be used as a resonator when calling. Indeed, it will grow so big that it will hang down over his mouth, and he may even need to push it aside to eat.

The golden moment by Songda Cai, China

A tiny diamondback squid paralarva flits below in the blackness, stops hunting for an instant when caught in the light beam, gilds itself in shimmering gold. The beam was Songda’s, on a night‑dive over deep water, far off the coast of Anilao, in the Philippines.

Backroom business by Paul Hilton, UK/Australia

A young pig-tailed macaque is put on show, chained to a wooden cage in Bali’s bird market, Indonesia. Its mother and the mothers of the other youngsters on show, would have been killed. Having convinced the trader that he was interested in buying the monkey, Paul photographed it in the dark backroom using a slow exposure.

Eleonora's gift by Alberto Fantoni, Italy

Part of a winning photo story, a male Eleonora’s falcon brings his mate food on the steep cliffs of a Sardinian island. Alberto was watching from a hide on San Pietro Island, from where he could photograph the adults on their cliff-top perch.

The last bite by Ripan Biswas, India

A giant riverine tiger beetle is bitten on the leg by a weaver ant, part of a colony the larger insect had been attacking. The beetle swiftly turned and, with its large, curved mandibles, snipped the ant in two, but the ant’s head and upper body remained firmly attached.

Etna's river of fire by Luciano Gaudenzio, Italy

"In the spring of 2017 an eruptive mouth opened on the southern side of Etna giving rise to one of the most important lava rivers of the last years of activity of the great volcano," says Luciano. "After almost 2000 meters of trekking, I am exhausted but at the same time incredulous in front of such a spectacle and the emotion makes me forget the efforts."

The fox that got the goose, by Liina Heikkinen, 13, Finland

Liina was on a summer holiday in Helsinki when she spent one long July day watching the two adults and their six large cubs. It was 7pm when the excitement began, with the vixen’s arrival with a barnacle goose. Feathers flew as the cubs began fighting over it. One finally gained ownership–urinating on it in its excitement. Dragging the goose into a crevice, the cub attempted to eat its prize while blocking access to the others.

Life in the balance by Jaime Culebras, Spain:

A manduriacu glass frog snacks on a spider in the foothills of the Andes, northwestern Ecuador. As big consumers of invertebrates, glass frogs play a key part in maintaining balanced ecosystems. That night, Jaime’s determination to share his passion for them had driven him to walk for four hours, in heavy rain, through the forest to reach the frogs’ streams in Manduriacu Reserve. The added bonus for Jaime was that it was also a newly discovered species.

Great crested sunrise by Jose Luis Ruiz Jiménez, Spain

After several hours up to his chest in water in a lagoon near Brozas, in the west of Spain, Jose Luis captured this intimate moment of a great crested grebe family. His camera floated on a U-shaped platform beneath the small camouflaged tent that also hid his head.