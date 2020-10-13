Street art reaches new heights in Cork to celebrate city’s history

SEVEN of Ireland’s leading artists will be lifting creative energy in Cork for the rest of the month as vibrant murals will brighten up the city’s alleyways and streets.

Various locations will be transformed into outdoor galleries for the artwork by Shane O’Driscoll, Maser, Deirdre Breen, Peter Martin, Garreth Joyce, James Earley and Aches.

Deirdre Breen, Peter Martin, Shane O’Driscoll and Paul Gleeson.

Cork City Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland are joining forces for this new art initiative, Ardú, for October, with the intention of injecting colour, vibrancy, and life into the city.

It aims to unite the Leeside community through art, lifting its creative energy at a time when it needs it most.

The renowned street artists will create works at key city-centre locations, in response to a theme inspired by the 1920 Burning of Cork.

Ardú — the Irish for “rise” — bases itself on a theme of nostalgia and celebration. Cork City rose from the ashes 100 years ago, and now faces the challenge to rise again, and this theme of rising will be reflected through some of these artworks.

Over the coming weeks, the murals will appear at Harley Street, Wandesford Quay, The Kino, Anglesea Street, Liberty Street, Kyle Street, and Henry Street.

Ardú is the brainchild of visual artist and designer Shane O’Driscoll, muralist, stained-glass artist and secondary school teacher Peter Martin, and organiser of the annual Cork Graffiti Jam, Paul Gleeson, and made possible with support from Cork City Council and the Creative Ireland Jobs Stimulus Package.

Artist at work: Shane O’Driscoll.

Festival co-organiser Shane O’Driscoll said: “Myself, and fellow organisers Peter and Paul, believe that street art is the ideal medium for the times we live in. We’re delighted to present Ardú to the public, in a safe space where they can interpret the murals outdoors, and at a social distance from each other."

Artist Shane O’Driscoll.

Importantly, these pieces of art “will serve to remind people that despite what is going on in the world, creativity and art can still bring communities together,” he added.

“At a time when we face shared and personal challenges, each of our artist’s mural is a rallying cry to the city — a call to remember that we have been through terrible times before and we rose up. We can do it again,” he said.

This is a celebration of Cork city’s traditions, history, and resolution, according to the organisers.

Artists Peter Martin, Shane O’Driscoll, Paul Gleeson and Deirdre Breen kicking off Ardú Street Art Initiative, supported by Cork City Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland.

Artist Shane O’Driscoll , kicking off Ardú Street Art Initiative.

While trying to deal with the challenges that a life on lockdown presented us with, we “sought shelter in the arts – immersing ourselves in creativity helped us deal with the unfathomable”, according to Michelle Carew, Cork City arts officer. “Cork City Council is therefore delighted to support Ardú as a means of re-invigorating our city in a safe space whilst also exploring the phenomenal story that was Cork in 1920 and now,” she added.

Ardú Street Art Initiative will take place across Cork city until October 31; for full details, visit www.corkcity.ie/ardu