Five TV shows for the week ahead 

Documentary in which a number of Irish priests talk about what they've heard in the confession box through the years.
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
three of the decent drama series features more twists and turns in the various relationships.
BBC One, 9pm
Another chance to see the documentary recently shown on TG4 about sexual violence against women in the War of Independence era.
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
Hector Ó Heochagáin gets a glimpse inside the country of Sudan, where people are just getting back on their feet after years of rule by a brutal dictator.
TG4, 9.30pm
Arsène Wenger tops the guestlist as he promotes a new memoir about his life in football.
Freddie Flintoff also talks about admitting his issues with bulimia, and there's music from Michael Kiwanuka.
BBC One, 10.45pm Des O'Driscoll