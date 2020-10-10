Five TV shows for the week ahead 

Fr Kevin McNamara in Co Kerry is one of the participants in The Confessors.

Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 09:05
Des O’Driscoll

1 |monday| The Confessors 

 Documentary in which a number of Irish priests talk about what they've heard in the confession box through the years.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

 2|tuesday|  Life Episode

 three of the decent drama series features more twists and turns in the various relationships.

BBC One, 9pm

 3 |wednesday| Cogadh ar Mhná 

Another chance to see the documentary recently shown on TG4 about sexual violence against women in the War of Independence era.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

 4|thursday| Hector Africa A go Z 

Hector Ó Heochagáin gets a glimpse inside the country of Sudan, where people are just getting back on their feet after years of rule by a brutal dictator.

TG4, 9.30pm 

 5 |friday|  The Graham Norton Show 

Arsène Wenger tops the guestlist as he promotes a new memoir about his life in football. 

Freddie Flintoff also talks about admitting his issues with bulimia, and there's music from Michael Kiwanuka.

BBC One, 10.45pm

