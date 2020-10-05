Monday TV tips: David Tennant stars as a serial killer, and a Cork school features in A Big Week in September

Ian Dempsey and Mario Rosenstock hang out with Lucy Kennedy, and there's a new drama set inside the adult film industry
A Big Week in September, tonight at 9.35 on RTÉ One.

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 16:00
Des O’Driscoll

Nationwide 

RTÉ One, 7pm 

The first of three shows through the week in which people in the cultural sphere talk about the challenges they've faced in the Covid era. 

First up are couple Sue Collins (The Nualas, etc) and musician Phelim Drew. On Wednesday, it's musicians Mairéad Ni Mhaonaigh in Donegal and Colm Mac Con Iomaire in Wexford; Friday features writer Eoin Colfer and Cork actress Norma Sheahan.

Lodging With Lucy 

Virgin One, 9pm 

A duo of guests on this evening's show as radio colleagues Ian Dempsey and Mario Rosenstock join Lucy Kennedy.

In the Face of Terror 

BBC Two, 9pm 

New three-part series following ordinary people who've been in contact in acts of terror. Among them are families whose loved ones were captured in Syria by the group of British Islamists who were nicknamed the 'Beatles', and two men who actually escaped from the Isis captors.

A Big Week In September 

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

Coláiste Éamann Rís (Deerpark) in Cork features in an hour-long special looking at last month's return to school from the perspectives of teachers, pupils and parents. 

The first week of September is always a big deal in the education world, but this year's Covid crisis has created a whole new set of issues.

Milk 

TG4, 9.30pm 

Sean Penn stars in a fairly ordinary film that tells the extraordinary story of Harvey Milk, the gay activist who became California's first openly gay elected official in the 1970s, before he was shot dead.

Adult Material 

Channel 4, 10pm 

New female-led drama series set inside the UK's adult film industry.

Des 

Virgin One, 10pm 

Three-part drama series that has been getting a lot of praise in the UK during its run on ITV. 

David Tennant stars as real-life killer Dennis Nilsen, an outwardly meek man who murdered at least 15 men and teenagers in London in the 1970s and '80s.

