Five TV shows for the week ahead  

Three-part ITV drama about real-life killer Dennis Nilsen, and outwardly meek man who murdered at least 15 men and teenagers in London in the 1970s and '80s.
When Edna O'Brien's novel The Country Girls, powerful Catholic Church figure John Charles McQuaid described it as a “smear on Irish womanhood”, and it wasn't long before the book was banned. Cork duo Theo Dorgan and Donal Ó Drisceoil.
An impressive Irish effort has Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell playing a pair of hitmen in Martin McDonagh's black comedy set in Belgium.
Hector Ó Heochagáin filmed the latest instalment of his travels just before lockdown. He begins in Ethiopia, hanging out with Rastafarians and former athlete Haile Gebrselassie.
A Famine-era tale of revenge that feels a bit like a western, as a soldier returns to Ireland and seeks justice for the wrongs that have been done to his family.