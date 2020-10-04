Five TV shows for the week ahead  

Edna O'Brien features in Cosc, the story of the banning of The Country Girls. 

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 21:00
Des O’Driscoll

1 | monday | Des

 Three-part ITV drama about real-life killer Dennis Nilsen, and outwardly meek man who murdered at least 15 men and teenagers in London in the 1970s and '80s.

Virgin One, 10pm

2 | tuesday | Cosc 

When Edna O'Brien's novel The Country Girls, powerful Catholic Church figure John Charles McQuaid described it as a “smear on Irish womanhood”, and it wasn't long before the book was banned. Cork duo Theo Dorgan and Donal Ó Drisceoil.

RTÉ One, 7pm 

3 | wednesday | In Bruges 

An impressive Irish effort has Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell playing a pair of hitmen in Martin McDonagh's black comedy set in Belgium.

Film4, 11pm 

4| thursday | Hector Africa A go Z 

Hector Ó Heochagáin filmed the latest instalment of his travels just before lockdown. He begins in Ethiopia, hanging out with Rastafarians and former athlete Haile Gebrselassie.

TG4, 9.30pm 

5 | friday | Black 47 

A Famine-era tale of revenge that feels a bit like a western, as a soldier returns to Ireland and seeks justice for the wrongs that have been done to his family.

Virgin One, 9pm

