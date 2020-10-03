Kildare boy hopes to bewitch judges in Britain's Got Talent semi

An 11-year-old Kildare boy is having to do a disappearing trick as part of his magic act for tonight's Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

Aidan McCann, who has been performing magic tricks since he was five, will take to the virtual stage of the show’s semi-finals from his bedroom to wow judges Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams with his magic tricks.

Adapting to the confines of a bedroom rather than on a London stage meant Aidan had to create an entirely different performance.

“I had my act all prepared for in London but I had to change it,” Aidan says. “It was such a massive illusion that we had ready for London and we had to change it to fit in my small room. I decided to do my act around mind-reading, which is one of my favourite types of magic with cards.

"We actually have an entirely new trick that we have never done before and I don’t think anyone else would have seen the trick either so it’s going to be so amazing."

I want to do a fun act, one that everyone would hopefully enjoy, one that I hope young kids would really enjoy. It would be amazing to be in the final knowing that I’ve done my magic tricks in my bedroom.”

Aidan first appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in April when he auditioned in front of the judges, which included Simon Cowell at the time. Cowell since sustained a back injury and stepped aside to recover. Aidan says Cowell wasn’t as mean as he is made out to be.

“I never got to meet the judges backstage but they were all lovely onstage. When I met them they were really nice. I expected Simon Cowell to go harder on me but he’s actually very nice.”

Aidan may be familiar to Irish viewers as he appeared on Ireland’s Got Talent last year before flying to Los Angeles for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he impressed the famous host with his skills.

Britain’s Got Talent is on Virgin Media One tonight at 8pm.