Tuesday TV tips: Real-life murder drama, and the anti-jazz campaign in 1930s' Ireland

Cosc

RTÉ One, 7pm

The title of this show translates as 'banned', and episode one of the series on Ireland's draconian censorship regime in earlier times looks at the anti-jazz campaign of the 1930s.

The Catholic Church and other conservative forces feared that this new American music being heard on recently-invented radios and gramophones, and the unsupervised dancing it might promote, as an affront to the morality of the noble Gael.

We may laugh now, but thousands marched at demonstrations, carrying banners such as 'Down with Jazz’ and ‘Out with Paganism’.

How To Cook Well With Rory O'Connell

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Grilled pork chops with almond and sage salsa, as well as carrot, halloumi and dill cakes are among the items Rory O'Connell shows us how to create.

Honour

Virgin One, 9pm

True-crime drama based on the case of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old woman of Iraqi-Kurdish origin murdered in London in 2006 by members of her extended family to preserve their 'honour' after she left an abusive marriage.

Keeley Hawes plays one of the officers investigating the case.

The Shipman Files

BBC Two, 9pm

Episode two of the three-part show over three nights on the British doctor who is believed to have murdered hundreds of people with lethal injections.