Tuesday TV tips: Real-life murder drama, and the anti-jazz campaign in 1930s' Ireland

Elsewhere: Rory O'Connell continues to show us the merits of cooking well, and part two of The Shipman Files
Tuesday TV tips: Real-life murder drama, and the anti-jazz campaign in 1930s' Ireland

Keeley Hawes stars in true-crime drama Honour, tonight at 9 on Virgin One

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 13:00 PM
Des O’Driscoll

Cosc 

RTÉ One, 7pm 

The title of this show translates as 'banned', and episode one of the series on Ireland's draconian censorship regime in earlier times looks at the anti-jazz campaign of the 1930s. 

The Catholic Church and other conservative forces feared that this new American music being heard on recently-invented radios and gramophones, and the unsupervised dancing it might promote, as an affront to the morality of the noble Gael. 

We may laugh now, but thousands marched at demonstrations, carrying banners such as 'Down with Jazz’ and ‘Out with Paganism’.

How To Cook Well With Rory O'Connell 

RTÉ One, 8.30pm 

Grilled pork chops with almond and sage salsa, as well as carrot, halloumi and dill cakes are among the items Rory O'Connell shows us how to create.

Honour 

Virgin One, 9pm 

True-crime drama based on the case of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old woman of Iraqi-Kurdish origin murdered in London in 2006 by members of her extended family to preserve their 'honour' after she left an abusive marriage. 

Keeley Hawes plays one of the officers investigating the case.

The Shipman Files 

BBC Two, 9pm 

Episode two of the three-part show over three nights on the British doctor who is believed to have murdered hundreds of people with lethal injections.

Read More

One for all and all for one! Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds are set to return in a new film

More in this section

One for all and all for one! Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds are set to return in a new film One for all and all for one! Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds are set to return in a new film
Michael Harding on love, loss and a good way to die  Michael Harding on love, loss and a good way to die 
Podcast Corner: Tales of highs and lows in Ecstasy, The Battle Of Rave Podcast Corner: Tales of highs and lows in Ecstasy, The Battle Of Rave

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices