Monday's TV highlights: Paul McGrath meets Lucy Kennedy, and Liverpool face Arsenal

Blasts from the Past

RTÉ2, 3.50pm

New series for younger which has teenage character Emily Blast travelling back in time to various episodes in Ireland's past.

Her first visit takes her back to the 16th century where she meets up with Connacht's pirate queen Grace O’Malley, who is on her way to London to meet the English queen.

Lodging With Lucy: Paul McGrath

Virgin One, 9pm

The format of the new season has got a bit of a twist for the Covid era as the celebrities are hosted by Lucy Kennedy in a country manor in Co Meath.

First up is former footballer Paul McGrath who talks about some of his times in the game, as well as his beloved mother Betty, who passed away earlier this month.

Freddie Flintoff: Living With Bulimia

BBC One, 9pm

We tend to think of eating disorders as a predominantly female phenomenon, but in this show cricketer and TV presenter Freddie Flintoff talks about his battle with bulimia.

We see the 42-year-old finally facing up to his problem as he explains the effect the bingeing and purging has had on his life through the decades.

The Shipman Files: A Very British Crime Story

BBC Two, 9pm

A three-part documentary series over consecutive nights on Harold Shipman, the British doctor who was convicted in 2000 of murdering 15 people.

His favoured method of killing was administering lethal doses of an opiate, and this show looks at whether the amount of victims – mostly elderly women - could actually run into the hundreds.

Shipman killed himself in prison in 2004.

Sex On The Beach

Channel 4, 10pm

The UK tabloids refer to African country The Gambia as 'Granbia' because of its popularity for older British women who visit there to meet local men.

This documentary meets a number of people on both sides of what can be a complicated relationship. They include 58-year-old Michelle, who had recently married a younger Gambian man, Ebu; and 32-year-old Alka who says he's due to marry a Belgian woman who is 85, and has given him €60,000 to build a house for them.

Are the men in the poverty-stricken country winning or losing from such relationships?

Sport

There are two Premier League games on Sky Sports: Fulham v Aston Villa (ko 6pm) and Liverpool v Arsenal (ko 8.15pm).