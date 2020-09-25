Scene & Heard: Big-name writers lined up for Cork Short Story Festival 

ALL AND SUNDRY:

Cork International Short Story Festival (Oct 6-10) has gone online this year, but some big international names feature alongside the Irish talent, including American author Richard Ford, and British writers Simon Van Booy and Kit de Waal.

Also on Leeside, the Everyman released its first programme of events since re-opening recently, with a concert by Majella Cullagh, and the return of the Tom Crean play among the highlights.

MERCURY PRIZE:

The winner of the Mercury Prize was revealed last night as Michael Kiwanuka, for his self-titled third album.

Of course, there's an argument that nobody really gives a shite who wins the 'prestigious' UK prize, but in these days of limited outlets for musicians, perhaps it should be celebrated more than ever. The Scene & Heard vote went to Moses Boyd, but as well as the future jazzer, an eclectic roster of 11 other nominated albums included quality pop from the likes of Charli XCX and Dua Lipa, grime from Kano and Stormzy; and folky vibes by Laura Marling. Kiwanuka will feature on Later With Jools Holland tonight on BBC Two, talking about his winning album and performing some tracks.

LIVE MUSIC:

The Bonny Men play Cork Opera House as part of the city's folk festival.

Cork Folk Festival kicks off on Wednesday, with travel restrictions ensuring there's a particularly strong focus on artists from Cork and the wider Munster area. Gigs by The Bonny Men and others at the Opera House are for streaming only, but both the Kino and Triskel will have live audiences.

Dublin singer Gemma Dunleavy will be performing tracks from her Up De Flats EP in the Kino this weekend, and at the time of writing there were just a handful of tickets left for the Saturday gig.

Over at Triskel tomorrow, Emma Langford performs at 7.45pm and 9pm.

Finally, young soul rebel Van 'the grumpy man' Morrison fell foul of the pseudoscience again this week, after this London Palladium shows – rescheduled from March – were pushed on again to November.

CINEMA TIPS:

After already announcing a local film for its opening gala, IndieCork (Oct 4-20) has also revealed a closing film with a strong Leeside connection.

Breaking Out is a documentary on Fergus O'Farrell, the singer from Schull who passed away in 2016. Though he suffered with muscular dystrophy, we see how Farrell battled to keep his music career on track, and was widely respected for his work with Interference, a band that featured several other Cork members.

Openings this week included Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third film in the comedy franchise starring Keanu Reeves and co.

We like the Empire magazine summation that it's “neither bodacious nor bogus”. In other words, grand. Flash Gordon gets a 40th anniversary showing at Triskel in Cork tonight, the city's Cineclub at St John's College next Wednesday has The Personal History of David Copperfield, and the Japanese Film Festival takes place at the Gate over the weekend.

TV PICKS:

The Comey Rule is the big show next week, with Irish eyes on Brendan Gleeson in the role of Donald Trump for a two-part drama adapted from the memoir of former FBI director James Comey.

Of course, you have to feel sorry for the make-up department on the show, as even if they do a perfect replica of the US president's strange colouring, they're probably more likely to be drummed out of the guild than win an Academy Award.

You can see it on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday. Another interesting one for the diaries is Cosc, on RTÉ One on Tuesday. The documentary looks at the anti-jazz campaign in Ireland in the 1930s.