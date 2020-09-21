Monday's TV highlights: whistleblowers speak to RTÉ Investigates, Claire Byrne and Today return

Today

RTÉ One, 3.30pm

Maura Derrane and Dáithí O’Sé begin a new series of their daytime show, with Sinéad Kennedy joining the presenting team for Monday's and Tuesday's episodes. As well as the usual mix of food, fashion, beauty tips, etc, the show also has a new daily quiz.

The 7.39

BBC One, 9pm

Repeat of the two-part romantic drama, shown over consecutive nights. Carl and Sally start chatting on their daily commute on the 7.39 train, and the small talk soon gives way to butterfly tummies and longer-lasting eye contact.

Brain Surgeons: Between Life And Death

Channel 4, 9pm

A new series following the work of surgeons at the Neurological Centre in Southampton. First up is a long and very risky operation on a 12-year-old who has a tumor near his pineal gland, a region that's crucial to sight, muscle-control, hearing, etc.

RTÉ Investigates

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A look at the importance of whistleblowers to Irish society also discusses the implications for the brave people who speak out, and the effects it can have on their families.

Claire Byrne Live

RTÉ One, 10.30pm

The current affairs show returns for a new series, and you'd imagine the Covid crisis will be a weekly fixture for discussion.

Sport

All 28 Premier League matches in September are being televised live, so even a humble Monday evening has two games on offer. First up, it's Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports, ko 6pm), followed by Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports, ko 8.15pm).