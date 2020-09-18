Van Morrison to release anti-lockdown songs

Van Morrison has joined a small chorus of rock veterans singing from a different hymn sheet to official guidelines on the Covid-19 crisis.

The Belfast singer, who recently turned 75, has recently made headlines for outbursts about the 'pseudoscience' surrounding the coronavirus effort, and asserting that lockdown was an infringement on civil liberties.

Having recently done a trio of socially-distanced gigs in the UK, and with two more upcoming next week at London's Palladium Theatre, the BBC reported this morning that Morrison is set to release a trio of singles further expanding on recent assertions in his familiar R&B manner.



"No more lockdown, no more government overreach," reckons the former Them frontman in the chorus of 'No More Lockdown'.

"No more taking of our freedom, and our God-given rights, pretending it's for our safety, when it's really to enslave."

Releasing fortnightly via online platforms starting on September 25, the songs continue on the same vein; accusing scientists of "making up crooked facts", in one song Morrison cites a Facebook post regarding the virus' status as a high-consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK.

In a press release issued this morning, Morrison states, “I’m not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already. It’s about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”

The remarks came as the blues legend embarked upon a 'save live music' campaign from his website.

"I call on my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters and others in the industry to fight with me on this. Come forward, stand up, fight the pseudo-science and speak up."

Morrison's sentiments have been echoed by a pair of Manchester indie heroes: Oasis' Noel Gallagher and The Stone Roses' Ian Brown have openly made their anti-mask sentiments known in interviews and on social media.

Meanwhile, pop duo Jedward have made arguably the unlikeliest comeback of 2020 amid the furore, garnering public goodwill for their vocal opposition to anti-mask campaigners.

Today is gonna be the day @NoelGallagher That we're gonna throw it back to you👍🏻 by now you should've somehow Realised what you gotta do and Wear a mask because we’re gonna be the ones that save you and after all we’re your Wonderwall 🙌🏼 Love Jedward and @Liamgallagher — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 15, 2020

The Covid-19 crisis continues apace, with one death and 240 new cases announced in Ireland yesterday, and the county of Dublin moving to level 3 of the Irish government's five-level structure for living with the virus in the absence of a vaccine or treatment.

The long-term effects of the virus are also unfolding, with more than half of recovering Covid-19 patients still reporting significant fatigue more than ten weeks after making a recovery.