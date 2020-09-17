Covid-19: Dublin should move to Level 3, Nphet advises; One death and 240 new cases confirmed

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that Dublin move to level three of the Government's recently published 'Living with Covid' Plan.

It is understood that NPHET made the recommendation to Government officials this earlier this evening.

The special Cabinet Covid-19 Sub-Committee is due to meet to discuss the move tomorrow

Under level three of the plan, Dublin will be subject to further restrictions. Social and Family gatherings are not permitted under level three.

It is not expected that any other county will be moved from level two.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that one further person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,789 Covid-19-related deaths here since the outbreak began.

As of midnight on September 16, the HPSC says it has also been notified of 240 new cases of the virus.

There has now been a total of 32,023 confirmed cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the country.

Of the cases notified today:

119 are men;

120 are women;

61% are under 45 years of age;

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case;

44 cases have been identified as community transmission;

119 are located in Dublin;

19 are in Wicklow;

17 are in Kildare;

16 are in Donegal;

15 are in Waterford;

10 are in Limerick;

8 are in Cork;

6 are in Louth;

5 in Wexford;

and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

The HSE says it is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, and is seeking to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said this evening: “50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.

The HSPC also says that validation of data has resulted in the denotification of 16 previously confirmed cases.

The updated figure of 32,023 total confirmed cases reflects these denotifications.