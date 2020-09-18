Scene & Heard: Normal People set for release on DVD 

TV PICKS

Normal People fans who feel that it's almost time for another rewatch will be heartened by the news from IFTN that a DVD release of the series will be available from November 2. You'd imagine it's one that'll be making its way into plenty Christmas stockings.

If you're looking for a film pick for tonight, Selma on RTÉ2 does a decent job with the tale of Martin Luther King's civil rights march across Alabama in 1965.

Tomorrow's offerings include Jimi: All Is By My Side, the half-decent biopic of Hendrix starring Andre Benjamin that was partly filmed in Dublin.

Those were left scratching their heads at the opening episode of The Third Day shouldn't be afraid to return for more. You'll still be as puzzled as Jude Law's character about what's happening on the strange island, but enough is revealed to get most people back for another instalment.

On Netflix, one of the biggies to drop this week was series two of Criminal UK, complete with Kit Harington and Sharon Horgan.

Another arrival on the streaming channel today was Ratched, starring Sharon Stone and created by the highly-rated Ryan Murphy.

Perhaps it's worth a look, but be warned it's not as good as the star names and hype would suggest.

MUSIC NEWS

DJ/producer Erick Morillo

Following the recent death of celebrated DJ/producer Erick Morillo in the wake of multiple sexual assault accusations against him, the dance music world is bracing itself for a slew of more scandals as rumours swirl about at least one other big-name DJ supposedly involved in predatory behaviour.

Meanwhile, auction house Sotheby’s must be delighted they've finally got involved in hip-hop memorabilia, with several items at their first sale in the segment making far more than expected. For instance, a plastic crown worn by the Notorious BIG in a photoshoot went for $594,750, double its original estimate; and a 12-inch copy of the Beat Bop record by Rammellzee vs K-Rob from 1983, made $126,000, about eight times its estimate of $3,500.

Dublin four-piece Pillow Queens have been getting plenty of attention recently, and it'll be interesting to see if next week's release of their debut album, In Waiting, can bring them to wider attention.

FILM TIPS

Cork Cine Club is to resume at St John's College on Wednesday, Sept 30, and has chosen a fine film to kick off the new season. The Personal History of David Copperfield is just the type of uplifting film that will do well in these uncertain times, with Armando Iannucci putting his own spin on the Charles Dickens' tale.

Across the city, Triskel has indie sexual psychodrama Make Up, which got plenty praise on the festival circuit.

At mainstream cinemas this weekend, Savage is still getting good word-of-mouth, while Chinese war drama The Eight Hundred also comes with plenty recommendations.

CORK FOLK FESTIVAL

Five-string banjo player and guitarist, Mick Daly, Folk singer, Karen Casey and Singer songwriter, John Spillane launching the Cork Folk Festival. Picture: Darragh Kane

This year's event will feature some big live concerts – unfortunately, there will be nobody in the audience to see them. Instead, the Bonny Men and John Spillane will be among those taking to the stage in an empty Opera House for gigs that will be streamed live for free, and also shown at a later date on TG4.

Smaller concerts take place at venues that will have a limited audience, including the Kino and Triskel. Zoom-based workshops will also take place at an event that runs from September 30 to October 4.