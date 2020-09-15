Tuesday's TV highlights: Jude Law stars in strange and intriguing new series The Third Day

Scannal

RTÉ One, 7pm

A look at the disappearance of 13-year-old Philip Cairns who was last seen walking to school in Rathfarnam, Dublin, in 1986. No body was ever found, and no arrests have been made. This show includes an interview with his sister Mary.

Broken Tail's Last Journey

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Another chance to see Irish camera-man Colin Stafford-Johnson's superb documentary on the life of a tiger he filmed over many years in India.

The Third Day

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Paddy Considine as Mr Martin, Emily Watson as Mrs Martin in The Third Day. Picture: PA Photo/Sky UK Ltd/Liam Daniel.

Jude Law stars in a new seven-part series that's sure to generate a lot of chatter over the next few weeks. Set on a creepy island off the British coast, it was created by Dennis Kelly, who also gave us the quirky Utopia on Channel 4 a few years ago. This show is an even stranger offering, where the atmosphere of almost-constant menace occasionally gives way to some fairly hard-hitting scenes. Obvious reference points include The Wicker Man and the first series of True Detective. As well as the main star, Paddy Considine and Emily Watson are both superb as members of an island community with plenty to hide. Be warned that the opening episode has a hanging scene that some may find disturbing.

Cat Tales: In From The Wild

BBC Four, 9pm

After last week's episode on the history of dogs, the attention switches to their feline rivals, as experts in such fields as biology, genetics and archaeology explain how the human relationship with cats has evolved through the millennia.