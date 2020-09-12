Beginner's Pluck: Helly Acton on interviewing her characters

Beginner's Pluck: Helly Acton on interviewing her characters

Author Helly Acton: 

Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 18:00 PM

Helly’s family lived in Zimbabwe and Saudi Arabia before settling in England when Helly was 14.

“I loved reading and films, and I made up stories, but I didn’t think I’d become an author,” she says.

She worked in advertising, starting in client management, then working for
the creative department: “I loved that. I was thinking up ideas, and telling stories for TV and radio ads.”

She moved to Australia in her 20s with her boyfriend, meaning to stay three months, but ending up staying for six years. They married when Helly was 29.

“I left the marriage after six months, then got into another relationship which failed.

“I left Australia at 32, but back in England most of my friends were on their second or third child.” She threw herself into the online dating scene, experiencing all the vagaries of life as a singleton in her 30s. And, still enjoying the creative side of advertising, she decided to try her hand at writing.

“I was thinking I could write a TV show or a film, but when I had the idea for The Shelf I just went with it, and the writing fell into place.”

She is now married, and expecting her first child.

Who is Helly Acton?

Date/place of birth: 1983/Zimbabwe.

Education: Moira House, in Eastbourne. King’s College, London, Law.

Home: West Berkshire.

Family: Husband, Chris; dog, Milo.

The day job: Working in advertising. “I write between 5am and 9am.”

In another life: “To write for the TV and for films.”

Favourite writers: Marian Keyes; Roald Dahl: Toni Morrison.

Second novel: The Couple, due out in spring 2021. “It’s set in a world where being single is the norm.”

Top tip: “I interview my characters, and test them with questions.”

Website: www.hellyacton.com 

Twitter: @Hellyacton

The Debut

The Shelf; Bonnie Zaffre, €15.99/ Kindle, €1.11

Amy had one aim in life; to get married and have babies. And when her boyfriend surprises her with a dream holiday, she expects the big proposal, but instead receives the biggest shock — and is on Reality TV.

“The message is to stop thinking of life as a race. It’s better to be single and happy, than in an unhappy relationship.”

The verdict: A funny, feminist, fast-paced read.

Read More

John Daly: Using lockdown to make uplifting music 

More in this section

338390 'Breaking Out' documentary to pay homage to Interference singer Fergus O'Farrell
The%20Late%20Late%20Returns%20003 Friday's TV highlights: Donald Trump's niece on the Late Late Show and Gogglebox is back
1112907 Diana Rigg: Bond girl, Avenger and distinguished stage actress dies aged 82

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices