Friday's TV highlights: Donald Trump's niece on the Late Late Show and Gogglebox is back

Norman Whiteside: His Sporting Life

BBC One NI, 7.30pm

A chat with the hugely talented footballer about his career with Manchester United and Northern Ireland.

Le Mans ‘66

Sky Cinema, 8pm

Excellent racing car drama from last year based on the real-life efforts of a driver and designer working for Ford who dried to break the Ferrari stranglehold on the 24-hour Le Mans race. Matt Damon and Christian Bale star alongside Irish actress Caitriona Balfe.

Gogglebox

Channel 4, 9pm

Our favourite couch-dwellers return for a new series offering opinions on the week's TV viewing.

The Romantics And Us With Simon Schama

BBC Two, 9pm

William Blake takes centre-stage in the first episode of a three-part series on the artistic movement that had a profound effect on the wider society.

Soul America

BBC Four, 9.30pm

Episode two of the three-part documentary series looks at how the late 1960s brought an edge to soul music, reflecting the racial and political conflicts in the US at the time. The Vietnam war was under way, riots in Detroit had left 43 dead in 1967, and Martin Luther King's assassination had stunned the black community. The likes of James Brown, Isaac Hayes and Marvin Gaye all reacted with politically-themed songs.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A decent list of guests includes Majella Moynihan, who faced dismissal from the Gardaí over the birth of her son outside of marriage; the US president's niece Mary Trump; actress Jane Fonda; broadcasters Ant and Dec; and footballer Bernard Brogan.

Sport

Watford v Middlesbrough (Sky Sports, ko 7.45pm) gets the Championship under way a day before the Premier League begins. GAA Beo on TG4 features the Kerry football championship clash of East Kerry v St Brendan's Board (throw-in 7.30pm).