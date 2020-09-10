Springsteen records new album with E Street Band in five days

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 13:27 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

Bruce Springsteen has announced a new album, which will be released next month.

Letter to You featuring the E Street Band is the star's first album since last year's Western Stars and the new album was recorded live in Springsteen's New Jersey home studio over just five days.

"I love the emotional nature of Letter To You," 'The Boss' said in a statement. 

"And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. 

"We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had."

The titular track was released today, with the music video being directed by Thom Zimny and produced by Adrienne Gerard.

In April, Springsteen took part in the 'Jersey 4 Jersey' virtual benefit concert for New Jersey after the state was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Jon Bon Jovi and Halsey were among the stars that took part.

Springsteen, 70, is from the city of Long Branch and his music has been heavily influenced by his upbringing in New Jersey, where he still lives.

Letter to You Tracklist 

1. One Minute You’re Here 

2. Letter to You 

3. Burnin’ Train 

4. Janey Needs a Shooter 

5. Last Man Standing 

6. The Power of Prayer 

7. House of a Thousand Guitars 

8. Rainmaker 

9. If I Was the Priest 

10. Ghosts 

11. Song for Orphans 

12. I’ll See You in My Dreams

