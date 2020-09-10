Thursday TV Highlights: Re-introducing wolves to Ireland, and Two Johnnies do mermaid training

Seal le Dáithí

TG4, 7.30pm

The multi-talented Aonghus McAnally recently retired from broadcasting, but pops up here as Dáithí Ó Sé's first guest on the new series.

Return of the Wild: The Bearman of Buncrana

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A visit to the Co Donegal animal sanctuary where Killian and Katie McLaughlin hope to re-introduce animals such as wolves, bears and lynx to a pocket of woodland in the county. Filmed over two years, it charts the ups and downs for the couple as they try to achieve their dream.

The Two Johnnies Do America

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

The Two Johnnies do mermaid training in Miami on RTÉ2 tonight.

Episode two the Tipp lads' travels has them trying some mermaid training in Miami, and checking out a craft brewery run by a Leitrim man in Santa Monica.

The Russell Howard Hour

Sky One, 10pm

More topical laughs in a new series from the presenter and his celebrity guests.