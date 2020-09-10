Thursday TV Highlights: Re-introducing wolves to Ireland, and Two Johnnies do mermaid training

In today's TV, we can watch the Two Johnnies do mermaid training in Miami and we'll see how wolves are being re-introduced to Ireland
Killian McLaughlin with wolves. Return of the Wild: The Bearman of Buncrana is on RTÉ One tonight at 8.30pm

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 11:14 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Seal le Dáithí 

TG4, 7.30pm 

The multi-talented Aonghus McAnally recently retired from broadcasting, but pops up here as Dáithí Ó Sé's first guest on the new series.

Return of the Wild: The Bearman of Buncrana 

RTÉ One, 8.30pm 

A visit to the Co Donegal animal sanctuary where Killian and Katie McLaughlin hope to re-introduce animals such as wolves, bears and lynx to a pocket of woodland in the county. Filmed over two years, it charts the ups and downs for the couple as they try to achieve their dream.

The Two Johnnies Do America 

RTÉ2, 9.30pm 

The Two Johnnies do mermaid training in Miami on RTÉ2 tonight.
Episode two the Tipp lads' travels has them trying some mermaid training in Miami, and checking out a craft brewery run by a Leitrim man in Santa Monica.

The Russell Howard Hour 

Sky One, 10pm 

More topical laughs in a new series from the presenter and his celebrity guests.

Louise O'Neill

