Monday's TV highlights: The Deceived, live sports and Covid-era funerals

Paul Mescal in The Deceived, tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 11:51 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites 

Channel 4, 8.30pm 

The humble roast chicken gets a Korean-style makeover with kimchi glaze, and toasted sesame seeds.

The Deceived 

Virgin One, 9pm 

Broadcast a few weeks ago on Channel 5 in the UK, this thriller series features the Irish dream team of Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee, and actor Paul Mescal of Normal People. 

Neither figure rises above their breakthrough work here, but the four-part tale of a student who falls in love with her lecturer is still well worth a look.

Sue Perkins: Along the US-Mexico Border 

BBC One, 9pm 

In this new two-part series, the presenter travels through areas on both sides of a border that's never far from the headlines. She begins in the party town of Tijuana, takes part in Day of the Dead festivities, and also meets some of the migrants from the US who have settled south of the border. 

Inevitably, the region's infamous drug-smuggling industry is also explored, as Perkins goes on patrol with a sheriff in Arizona.

Bourne Ultimatum 

TG4, 9.30pm 

The third film in the franchise from 2007 was another fast-paced, enjoyable romp, featuring Matt Damon as the amnesiac assassin trying to discover more about his own past.

Love and Loss in a Pandemic 

Dr. Sammar Fatima Ali, holding a picture of her late father Dr. Syed Waqqar Ali, who died after contracting Covid-19.
Dr. Sammar Fatima Ali, holding a picture of her late father Dr. Syed Waqqar Ali, who died after contracting Covid-19.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

One of the most difficult aspects of the Covid era has been trying to deal with death and funerals. 

Loved-ones have died alone in isolation, and family have sometimes been unable to get to the funerals. 

In this documentary, seven people in Ireland discuss their experiences around the loss of a loved-one in recent months. Among the contributors is recent Late Late Show guest Dr Sammar Ali, who talks about the death of her father, also a doctor.

Sport 

Games in the Nations League include Netherlands v Italy (Virgin Two, ko 7.45pm) and Northern Ireland v Norway (Sky Sports, ko 7.45pm).

Lisa McGee: From Derry Girls to The Deceived 

