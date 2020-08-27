Thursday TV highlights: Billie Piper's latest series and a Mannix Flynn doc

I Hate Suzie

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

A double-bill of episodes kicks off this new series starring Billie Piper.

She plays a former pop star who has been living the quiet life and is just about to get back in the entertainment game, when she discovers compromising photos have been hacked from her phone.

A frenetic opening episode includes a scene of Ms Piper having a poo.

Land Without God

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

In Land Without God Mannix Flynn tells his story about his time in institutions such as Letterfrack. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

A documentary in which Mannix Flynn, the Dublin councillor who had the awful experience of spending parts of his childhood in Letterfrack and other institutions, presents a personal take on the legacy of the decades of abuse suffered by children at the hands of the Catholic Church and the State.

The Day Mountbatten Died

BBC One, 10.45pm

A repeat of the documentary on the events in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in August 1979, when the IRA killed British establishment figure Louis Mountbatten, and three other people, including two children.