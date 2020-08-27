Thursday TV highlights: Billie Piper's latest series and a Mannix Flynn doc

Billie Piper in new series I Hate Suzie, and Mannix Flynn's documentary on the legacy of Church abuse.
Billie Piper stars as Suzie Pickles - a woman who has her life upended when she is hacked and pictures of her emerge in an extremely compromising position.
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 16:38 PM
Des O’Driscoll

I Hate Suzie 

Sky Atlantic, 9pm 

A double-bill of episodes kicks off this new series starring Billie Piper. 

She plays a former pop star who has been living the quiet life and is just about to get back in the entertainment game, when she discovers compromising photos have been hacked from her phone. 

A frenetic opening episode includes a scene of Ms Piper having a poo.

Land Without God 

RTÉ One, 10.10pm 

In Land Without God Mannix Flynn tells his story about his time in institutions such as Letterfrack. Picture: Eamonn Keogh
A documentary in which Mannix Flynn, the Dublin councillor who had the awful experience of spending parts of his childhood in Letterfrack and other institutions, presents a personal take on the legacy of the decades of abuse suffered by children at the hands of the Catholic Church and the State.

The Day Mountbatten Died 

BBC One, 10.45pm 

A repeat of the documentary on the events in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in August 1979, when the IRA killed British establishment figure Louis Mountbatten, and three other people, including two children.

