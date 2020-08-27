Vera to return to filming in autumn with Covid-19 precautions

Vera will return to screens with six feature-length episodes all filmed under Covid-19 guidelines, ITV has confirmed.

Brenda Blethyn will return to the role of DCI Vera Stanhope for the 11th series of the drama, with two of the episodes due to go into production in Northumberland in the autumn, for broadcast in 2021.

The remaining four episodes will be filmed from spring 2021 for broadcast in 2022.

Actress Brenda Blethyn, who plays Vera, with co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 11th series will open with the body of well-respected local builder Jim Tullman found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument.

As Blethyn’s Vera questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously, she discovers that Tullman was due to testify in court as the key witness in a violent assault.

As she delves deeper into his life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara and doting son John Paul, while tensions with old family friends Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over.

The series will see the return of Kenny Doughty as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison, who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones, who plays DC Mark Edwards, and Ibinabo Jack, who plays DC Jacqueline Williams.

The work environment will be just as creative, allowing everyone to deliver their best work

Blethyn said: “I’m really looking forward to working on the next series of Vera.

“The safety of all personnel is always at the forefront of production, and with all the extra Covid precautions in place, we will relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes.”

Phil Hunter, executive producer, added: “In the wake of the pandemic, I’m especially thrilled to announce the return of Vera.

“Like many productions, we had to postpone filming back in March and simultaneously begin working on a plan as to how we could bring the series back.

“The brilliant thing about drama production is the creativity, innovation and drive that is present in all who work in it, both in front of and behind the camera.

“Vera is coming back stronger than ever with six new episodes, and whilst we will be following Covid protocols that will keep everyone safe, the work environment will be just as creative, allowing everyone to deliver their best work.”