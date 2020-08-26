Question of Taste: Will Hanafin, radio presenter and producer 

My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite... it was just refreshing! A darkly satirical novel set in Nigeria about Korede and her younger sister Ayoola who has an unfortunate habit of killing her boyfriends.
A toss-up between Faces Places, the 2017 documentary about Agnes Varda and her young friend JR as they traverse France creating portraits of ordinary people; and I loved Knives Out for its daring reinvention of the Agatha Christie murder mystery genre.
Privileged to have seen John Prine and Sturgill Simpson in Vicar Street in pre-Covid times.
Watching The World At War as a very young child on RTÉ in the 1970s — the incredible Thames TV documentary series narrated by Laurence Olivier.
This wasn’t very age appropriate but I still remember a WW2 clip about a deserted village with bodies of German soldiers strewn around — and it really gave me an aversion to war from a young age.
Eclectic! I loved What We Do In The Shadows, about vampires in suburban New York, created by Jemaine Clement of Flight of the Conchords.
Meeting Paul Newman as a researcher for a Late Late Show interview years ago was brilliant. He refused to take his sunglasses off for ages during the interview which was stressful!
I’d have to go back to that bloody Nirvana 1991 gig in Sir Henry's, so I could finally say I was there!