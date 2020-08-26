Movie Reviews: Tenet; Phineas and Ferb; She Dies Tomorrow

Tenet ***

Eagerly anticipated as the movie to kickstart the return to the Cineplex, Tenet (12A) opens in suitably explosive fashion as CIA-style special agent, The Protagonist (John David Washington), seeks to rescue a VIP from a Kiev opera house besieged by terrorists. In the midst of the chaos, the Protagonist notices something distinctly odd: time appears to be playing nasty tricks. Soon the Protagonist is confirmed in his suspicions: up against an unknown foe using unprecedented weaponry, and armed with nothing more than the codeword ‘Tenet’, the Protagonist is commissioned to prevent a global cataclysm.

It’s a bravura opening from Christopher Nolan, whose films – Momentum, Inception, Interstellar and even Dunkirk – tend to play with conventional concepts of time, which is the ultimate, and unbeatable, enemy. Here the Russian oligarch Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh) is revealed as the face of evil, and soon the Protagonist, aided by Neil (Robert Pattinson), is racing against time to secure ‘the algorithm’ Sator requires to complete his doomsday device. What follows is considerably more complicated than it really needs to be. Tenet is not a ‘time- travel’ movie, according to Nolan: instead we’re offered the concept of ‘inversion’, in which objects and people seem capable of reversing time’s flow (bullets fly backwards from target to gun; scenes play out first with the action moving forward, then with the events taking place in reverse).

Visually, it’s hugely impressive, and particularly in terms of its set-pieces, the most thrilling of which involves the driving of a jet liner into an airport building during an art heist; unfortunately, the contrived concept of ‘inversion’ is such a head- scratcher that the characters are frequently obliged to pause and deliver chunks of exposition to allow the audience catch up. John David Washington makes for a potent action hero, while Robert Pattinson is delightfully raffish as the world- weary Neil and Elizabeth Debicki is superbly cast as Sator’s duplicitous trophy wife, although the less said about Kenneth Branagh’s hammy reading of an egomaniacal oligarch the better. As confusing as it is ambitious, Tenet may well delight Christopher Nolan’s most ardent fans, although even they might consider it a little too self-consciously cerebral. (cinema release)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe ****

Candace Against the Universe (G) opens with Phineas (voiced by Vincent Martella) and his inventor brother Ferb (David Errigo Jr.) setting out to rescue their older sister Candace (Ashley Tisdale), who has been abducted by an alien race and transported to a planet in the deepest reaches of space, where she is hailed as the Chosen One by the aliens’ leader, Super Super Big Doctor (Ali Wong).

As you might suspect, Phineas and Ferb isn’t quite as serious as Tenet when it comes to flouting the laws of physics, with much of the characters’ sketchy knowledge of space travel being derived from the Star Trek parody Space Adventure.

Even so, this madcap movie fairly fizzes with anarchic inventiveness, as the characters discourse on semantics, the technical aspects of animated filmmaking and the finer points of astrophysics, all the while digressing into song-and-dance numbers that are as superfluous as they are ridiculous as they bid to rescue Candace (there’s even time for a delicious spoof of Quentin Tarantino).

Smart, funny, irreverent and engaging, Phineas and Ferb is pretty much exactly the movie we’d have got had the Marx Brothers ever taken control of the USS Enterprise. (Disney+)

She Dies Tomorrow **

She Dies Tomorrow (15A) stars Kate Lyn Sheil as Amy, whom we first meet browsing funeral urns online whilst listening to Mozart’s Lacrimosa on repeat.

Amy appears to be suicidal; in fact, she is simply convinced that is going to die tomorrow. A preposterous notion, or so her concerned friend Jane (Jane Adams) informs her – but then Jane starts to believe that she is going to die tomorrow too, and soon the sense of impending doom has spread to Jane’s brother Jason (Chris Messina) and his wife Susan (Katie Aselton). Written and directed by Amy Seimetz, She Dies Tomorrow opens as a potentially intriguing psychological horror, in which the characters find themselves helpless to resist the implications of their collective hysteria. Unfortunately, the story unfolds as an art-house variation on the psychological horror, with characters spending an inordinate amount of time engaging in a tactile appreciation of the world – fingering the grain of wood flooring, sifting soil through their fingers – or otherwise conversing at length, and at cross purposes, about their plight.

Visually nebulous, the film drifts in and out of focus in tandem with Amy’s foggy thinking, which further disconcerts and disorientates the viewer, who may be forgiven for wondering, if they were likely to die in the morning, whether they’d waste 90 minutes watching She Dies Tomorrow. (various platforms)