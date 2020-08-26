GameTech: Ready to Marvel at new features of Fortnite Season 4

You have to marvel at Epic Games. Not only have they created the world’s most successful babysitter, in Fortnite, but they have used their creation to take on Apple and Google.

From Thursday, you will be able to marvel at Fortnite even more – as Season 4 is likely to revolve around comic books, specifically Marvel Comics. The Fortnite Twitter account has tweeted various hints, including a hammer, lightning bolt and rainbow , which likely represent Thor’s Mjolnir, lightening power and the Bifrost Bridge.

In addition, fans have searched the game’s code for more hints, which indicate that Wolverine will be involved early on, with suggestions that Peely will even get a set of claws just like the Marvel legend. Also, hints indicate that collecting comic books will feature in Season 4 too.

If these predictions prove true, it seems clear that this isn’t a tie-in to Marvel’s cinematic universe, which Fortnite previously did with Avenger’s Endgame. Instead, these leaks indicate that the original home of Marvel, the comic books themselves, will be the focus. That makes a lot of sense, especially with big budget Marvel movies delayed into next year.

Of course, Epic is fighting its own battle against the superpowers of Apple and Google while Season 4 releases. As yet, it’s unclear whether Season 4 will be available on Apple devices or on Google Store, but all indications are that it will continue to be unavailable. This means to play Season 4 or download any updates, you will need to play on PC, consoles, or download via the Samsung or Epic Stores for Android.

Although Epic have made a brave move facing off against their fellow giants, they are by no means the heroes. They are simply trying to make more money and using the power of Fortnite to place pressure on Apple and Google to do so.

If you’re looking for heroes, better off sticking to Thor and the rest in Season 4.

SUICIDE SQUAD

Meanwhile, Gotham City and Metropolis are about to get a whole lot busier. Warner Brothers just officially announced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Gotham Knights, two separate games in the DC universe from Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros Montreal respectively.

The leaks proved true, as Gotham Knights is indeed a sequel to the previous Arkham games and features Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood as playable characters. The trailer reveals that Batman is dead and he has now entrusted the defence of Gotham to his protégés. Gotham will need defending, too, as the city has been overrun by the Court of Owls, an ancient crime syndicate.

Gameplay shows clear differences to the previous game, with enemy health bars and numbered statistics for attacks, leaning heavily into RPG mechanics. The developers claim players will be able to create different builds for each character. On the other hand, gliding over Arkham and sneaking through the shadows looks relatively unchanged from previous Arkham titles.

Meanwhile, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got a fantastic, fun trailer – but a release date of 2022 and no gameplay shown. In the trailer, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark are seen lounging around a chaotic Metropolis, where alien creature are running havoc and helicopters crash in the background. After a few well-time quips, they are called into action by Amanda Waller, before picking off the aliens in style.

However, the real kicker comes at the end of the trailer, when their ‘number one’ target is revealed to be a brainwashed Superman. The trailer was irreverent, comical and entertaining, but two years is a long time to wait.

FALL GUYS

Finally, you won’t have to wait long to hear about where Fall Guys is going, with details of Season 2 being revealed tomorrow. Although we still don’t have a release date for Season 2, it will be exciting to see how Mediatonic is going to freshen up the formula and keep people playing. We’re guessing Season 2 will arrive in late September.

Fall Guys: Season 2 revealed.

The Fall Guys Twitter account has been doing a stellar job of making the game fun in the meantime, with silly initiatives highlighting the humour of the series. In one example, they named the yellow team the ‘worst team’ and promised to delete them if a tweet got 1 million retweets. When it did (making it the 19th most retweeted in history), the Fall Guys team simply replied: ‘You’re all on Team Yellow’ and did nothing. In keeping with the theme of the game, people fell for it.