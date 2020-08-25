Video tapes of ‘lost’ Top Of The Pops performances going under the hammer

Video tapes of ‘lost’ Top Of The Pops performances going under the hammer
Tapes of old Top Of The Pops performances long thought lost are going under the hammer (Matt Crossick/PA)
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 12:44 PM
Keiran Southern, PA

Video tapes of Top Of The Pops performances feared lost are going under the hammer thanks to a fan who recorded them in the 1970s.

The footage features stars such as Sir Elton John, Status Quo and Elvis Presley and had previously been thought lost after the BBC got rid of parts of its archive.

The broadcaster used to record over old film to save money.

Sir Rod Stewart is among the stars to feature on tapes of long lost episodes of Top Of The Pops (Simon Cooper/PA)

However the performances were preserved by a Welsh music fan who used a a Sony CV-2000 to record them from his TV.

The device was one of the first video tape recorders for home use. The tapes, along with DVD digital back-ups, are going under the hammer at Omega Auctions of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside.

Auctioneers expect the tapes to fetch between £5000 (€5554) and £8000 (€8886).

Others artists featured include Sir Rod Stewart, Mungo Jerry, 10cc, Roxy Music and Canned Heat.

The recordings are sold without copyright, auctioneers said, and no reproduction is allowed.

The auction will take place on September 8.

More in this section

Gleeson as Trump.png Brendan Gleeson and Jeff Daniels face off in trailer for Trump drama 'The Comey Rule'
DAN POVENMIRE (CREATOR/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), JEFF "SWAMPY" MARSH (CREATOR/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER) Phineas And Ferb creators discuss challenges of making a film amid Covid-19 pandemic
Germany Berlin Film Festival Berlin Film Festival to make acting prizes gender neutral
popsplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices