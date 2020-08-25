Video tapes of ‘lost’ Top Of The Pops performances going under the hammer

Video tapes of Top Of The Pops performances feared lost are going under the hammer thanks to a fan who recorded them in the 1970s.

The footage features stars such as Sir Elton John, Status Quo and Elvis Presley and had previously been thought lost after the BBC got rid of parts of its archive.

The broadcaster used to record over old film to save money.

Sir Rod Stewart is among the stars to feature on tapes of long lost episodes of Top Of The Pops (Simon Cooper/PA)

However the performances were preserved by a Welsh music fan who used a a Sony CV-2000 to record them from his TV.

The device was one of the first video tape recorders for home use. The tapes, along with DVD digital back-ups, are going under the hammer at Omega Auctions of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside.

Auctioneers expect the tapes to fetch between £5000 (€5554) and £8000 (€8886).

Others artists featured include Sir Rod Stewart, Mungo Jerry, 10cc, Roxy Music and Canned Heat.

The recordings are sold without copyright, auctioneers said, and no reproduction is allowed.

The auction will take place on September 8.