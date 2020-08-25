Brendan Gleeson and Jeff Daniels face off in trailer for Trump drama 'The Comey Rule'

The two-part political drama airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on September 30.
Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in the trailer for 'event series' The Comey Rule. Pic: YouTube screenshot

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 11:19 AM
Digital Desk staff, Press Association

Following an initial preview last month, an extended trailer for political 'event series' The Comey Rule was released this morning by broadcaster Sky, ahead of its Irish release on September 30 via Sky Atlantic on traditional television, and streaming service NOW TV.

The series stars Emmy-winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom, The Big Lebowski) as former FBI director James Comey, and Irish screen icon Brendan Gleeson (The General) stepping into the role of President Donald Trump. 

Based on A Higher Loyalty, Comey's account of his time in the Trump administration, alongside more than a year of additional interviews with a number of former key players, the series chronicles the 2016 presidential election and an aftermath that is still being felt around the world.

The series was initially set to premiere after November’s US presidential election, before writer/director Billy Ray shared a letter of apology to the cast noting his disappointment in the decision.

He said he made the project "for his country" and wanted to “get this story in front of the American people months before the coming election”.

Latest

