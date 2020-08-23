The Bare Necessities voted most uplifting song on Disney+

The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book has been voted the most uplifting song on the Disney+ streaming service.

The track, sung by Baloo and Mowgli in the 1967 animated film, received 40% of the vote in a poll for RadioTimes.com.

You’ve Got A Friend In Me from Pixar’s Toy Story and Hakuna Matata from The Lion King came in joint second with 29% each.

The Lion King (Disney/PA)

Among those aged 16 to 34, Hakuna Matata was named the most cheerful song, while You’re Welcome and How Far I’ll Go, both co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, from 2016’s Moana shared second place with 25% each.

The Bare Necessities was significantly more popular in Scotland versus other regions (45%) and was voted for the most.

Into The Unknown from Frozen II was deemed more cheerful to the Midlands audience than any other region.

Some 11,426 respondents from across the UK cast their top three votes on RadioTimes.com between July 17 and 31.

Bambi (Disney/PA)

Fans were also asked which films on the Disney+ streaming service made them the most emotional.

Bambi came top with 38%, followed closely by Pixar’s Up with 35% and The Lion King with 34%.

For men, Up, the tale of elderly widower Carl Fredricksen setting out to complete a promise made to his late wife, received the most votes with 34%.

Women voted 1942 animation Bambi top with 45%.

Mary Poppins, starring Dame Julie Andrews, was named as the film that made audiences the most nostalgic, receiving almost half of the votes overall (46%).

Mrs Doubtfire starring Robin Williams came in second with 35% and third was 1993 sports film Cool Runnings with 27%, about the Jamaican bobsleigh team.

Tim Glanfield, editorial director of RadioTimes.com, said “Brilliant films and their soundtracks have the ability to stay with us throughout our lives – they make us smile and they make us cry, and can transport us back to times and places we remember fondly.

“So it’s no surprise to see that Disney classics both old and new mean so much to the British public, and iconic songs like The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book continue to cheer up the nation over half a century after they were first released.”