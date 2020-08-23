Robert Pattinson battles Catwoman and Riddler in gritty trailer for The Batman

The first trailer for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman offers fans a glimpse of Catwoman, Riddler and the new Batmobile.

The three-minute teaser, which debuted during the DC FanDome event, features Twilight star Pattinson as a darker, brooding Bruce Wayne.

It begins with a message left on a dead body, likely from Paul Dano’s Riddler, which reads: “Let’s play a game, just me and you.”

The villain is later heard saying in rhyme: “If you are justice, please do not lie. What is the price for your blind eye?”

Zoe Kravitz is seen as Catwoman scrapping with Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, while the voice of Andy Serkis’s Alfred Pennyworth is heard briefly.

James Bond and Westworld star Jeffrey Wright also appears as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.

Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Warner Bros and DC Comics film is directed by Matt Reeves and will see British star Pattinson follow in the footsteps of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The trailer confirms the film is “currently in production”.

Filming began in Glasgow earlier this year but was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due for release in June 2021 but is now expected to arrive on October 1 2021.