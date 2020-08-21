Walking on Cars announce split after ‘the most incredible 10 years together’

Walking on Cars have announced that they have split up as a band after ‘the most incredible 10 years together’.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Dingle band said: “To all our fans, it is with sadness we say this, but today we announce the end of our journey together as a band. We have had the most incredible 10 years together.”

“We started off writing songs in Dingle and ended up touring all over the world creating the most special memories. We have made so much music that we are so proud of and have loved every moment of performing these songs.”

Adding: “Without all of our fans, none of this would have been possible. You listened to our music, you came to our shows and you have given us so much encouragement throughout the years, we never would have dreamed of having such a special connection through our music.

“We look forward to continuing this connection with you. We’re all working on various projects so stay tuned to our individual social media pages for any updates.”

As a thank you and goodbye to their fans the band have released a final EP called Clouds.

“It felt fitting to release one final EP as a thank you to you all. It is called Clouds and the lead track All The Drinks was the last song that we wrote together as a band so it felt just right that this would be the last track that we gave to you. We love you all and can never thank you enough for all the memories we have shared together.

“Slán go fóil, Pa, Paul, Sorcha and Evan xxx.”