Martin Hayes is keeping the Masters of Tradition on track

Martin Hayes moved to Madrid four years ago with his Spanish wife, Lina. As the Covid-19 pandemic began sweeping across Europe in the spring, he was due to return from gigging in Ireland to Madrid, but decided to divert to his wife’s family home in Asturias, perched in the north-west corner of Spain. It was there that he sat out Spain’s lockdown.

“We were in a country home,” says Hayes. “We had nice fields all around us and beautiful mountains and rivers. We were in the middle of nature for the entire time. We were lucky – glad that we weren’t in the city for it – but I’d been living out of a suitcase from March to June.” Hayes is back in Madrid now, but he has to forgo appearing in person at this year’s Masters of Tradition festival, which he has been running in Bantry, Co Cork, as the festival’s artistic director, since 2003. Instead he’ll present the acts virtually on screen.

“I could travel back to Ireland, but I’d have to quarantine for a few weeks,” says Hayes. “Given the state Spain is in [battling rising infections], and the fact the larger part of the programme is digital, I might as well stay in the digital realm. There are three live performances in the festival so I can zoom my way into them.

“There is no law stopping me going back to Ireland, but you just want to do the right thing. I’m taking guidance on essential travel only – when you’re in a public situation like this, you’d rather show good example, than not – and if I can do it digitally, I will. Would I prefer to be performing live? Of course.

“We’d prefer to do a normal festival obviously, but given the situation it’s not feasible. We’re trying to keep it alive – to stay connected with the fans that are already part of the support for the festival and keep the musicians employed. Just keep the ball rolling. We have to presume and plan for everything coming back to normal at some point.” Although some of the international acts had to postpone for another year, the line-up Hayes has assembled – for a crown jewel in Ireland’s cultural calendar – is mouth-watering. Can you imagine being one of the 50 lucky ticket-holders in the room to see, say, Christy Moore or Donovan perform? Moore has been a mainstay of the festival since inception.

“You wouldn’t have seen Christy Moore in front of 50 people for the last 50 years,” says Hayes. “This will almost be a re-visiting of Christy’s early folk club era – when he started his career doing the British and Irish folk clubs.

“Christy is a tremendous supporter of the festival. He used to have a holiday home in West Cork. He’s at the festival every year, going to all of the gigs. He has probably seen more of that festival over the last 18 years than any other human being.” Hayes, 58, first met Moore in the 1970s. Hayes was a teenager playing with the legendary Tulla Céilí Band, who were supporting Moore at a gig in the Merriman Tavern, Scariff, Co Clare. Those were heady days for the young Hayes, who had to duck and dive sometimes to get away for the band’s gigs on the road.

“I started playing with them when I was 13,” says Hayes. “I managed to get all the way through secondary school playing weekends with them. We flew to London one time. I don’t know what story I had given the principal, but it wasn’t that I was going to England on a tour with the band.

“I got out of the plane in London and got on the bus into the terminal building and who was sitting in front of me only the principal. He never said a thing. I never said a thing. We never spoke about it. What he was doing on that plane I’ll never know.”

Masters of Tradition runs in Bantry, Co Cork, until Sunday (Aug 23) See: www.westcorkmusic.ie.

Festival Highlights

Christy Moore – A Christy Moore show is always special, but this one more than ever (live)

Donovan - Legendary 60s folk troubadour known for hits like Mellow Yellow (live)

Ye Vagabonds - Brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn, cult heroes on the folk and blues scene (live)

Steve Cooney – Australian guitarist known for his unique, lively accompaniments to Irish trad tunes (online)

Cormac Begley – Kerry concertina player, one of the country’s greatest instrumentalists (online)