Leading Irish artists to feature in televised concert in aid of Marie Keating Foundation 

'Concert4Cancer' will air on August 28th on Virgin Media One and will feature artists such as Ronan Keating, Gary Barlow, Brian Kennedy, Lisa Lambe, Aimee and the Hot House Flowers.

The event, which will be hosted by Anna Daly, will be in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation. Patron of the charity Ronan Keating said "the Covid-19 pandemic has really highlighted how crucial it is that cancer patients have access to information they can trust".

The event was organised after a number of fundraisers were cancelled due to the pandemic, resulting in an estimated 35%-40% loss of income.

CEO of the charity Liz Yeates said the loss in income comes as demands in cancer services surge, "We have seen an increase in the number of calls our nurses have been dealing with and an urgency in the type of support needed as our community spent time cocooning away from family and friends."

Concert4Cancer will be aired on Virgin Media One on Friday, August 28th at 9pm.