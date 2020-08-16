Five things to watch on TV this week 

1 |monday|

Lovecraft Country

Eagerly awaited new series from the considerable talents of Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel, the HBO drama follows three people as they embark on a search for a missing relative.

Not only do they have to face down the racists of 1950s America, there are also a number of supernatural monsters lurking.

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

2|tuesday|

Leonardo's Rediscovered Masterpiece

A documentary on the 'Madonna of the Yarnwinder', a painting attributed to Leonardo Da Vinci. Several versions exist, and one was recovered in 2007 after being stolen in Scotland a few years previously.

Sky Arts, 9pm

3 |wednesday|

Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman is excellent as Winston Churchill in 1940, as he faces the tough choice as to agree to peace with the all-conquering Germans, or to keep fighting, risking an invasion of his country.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

4|thursday|

The Great Book of Ireland

Documentary on the special vellum book assembled in UCC that contains work by poets, artists, etc.

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

5 |friday|

Lady Bird

This 2017 comedy drama has Saoirse Ronan playing a student with a complicated relationship with her mother.

BBC Two, 9pm