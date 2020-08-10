Live folk back on the agenda as Ionad Cultúrtha tunes up

The formation of a youth folk orchestra, and intimate concerts with restricted audience numbers are among new initiatives as Baile Mhúirne’s Ionad Cultúrtha reopens its doors this week (Friday 14th).

Harp and flute player and composer Oisín Morrison is to lead Ensemble Mhúscraí, an orchestra for teenagers based in the Múscraí Gaeltacht.

The application process for musicians aged 12 to 18 is set to open within the next week, with rehearsals expected to begin in September for the folk orchestra, the first of its kind in the area.

Morrison is an all-Ireland harp champion and winner of the Bonn Óir Sheáin Uí Riada. He has played with the National Folk Orchestra and worked with youth ensembles, composing the Clann Lír Suite for Ceolfhoireann Naithí, a Dublin orchestra of 60 young traditional and classical musicians.

Aoife Granville, manager of Ionad Cultúrtha an Dochtúir Ó Loingsigh, said: “He’s been Dublin-based until recently and we’re delighted he’s on board with us.

“I think this will be an exciting project for teenagers. It’s open to traditional and classical musicians and is not confined to people that are going to classes in the Ionad, but to all young musicians in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí.

“With an orchestra you have a lot of scope - there’s a part to play for everyone. The age range is just a guideline, and there’s space for varied standards,” she added.

Especially now, I feel you don’t want to lose people out of music. When you think about all the things that haven’t happened due to Covid-19, the social part of music is so important and when that’s all taken away there’s a huge void, so it’s important to have something going on for teenagers.

Starting an orchestra during a pandemic is no small challenge, and one possibility being considered is dividing rehearsals into small groups initially.

“It would be a lot more straightforward to be doing it without the Covid restrictions but we will figure out a way to make it work and I feel that with all the activities cancelled in the last few months it’s important that we try,” added Ms Granville.

The pandemic has also meant reshaping the Ionad’s autumn schedule, but she is optimistic that a blend of small-scale performances and online gigs can allow an arts programme to resume.

That programme begins on Friday, August 14, with a limited number of tickets available for a Music Network ‘Live and Local’ concert featuring jazz vocalist Christine Tobin and guitarist Paul Robson.

Capacity at the Ionad Cultúrtha will also be limited to approximately 30 people for a concert with Ye Vagabonds and Cormac Begley on September 20.

However, the show will be live-streamed to local venues where food is served, including the Mills Inn and Gougane Barra Hotel, allowing for a wider but socially-distanced audience.

With funding from the Arts Council, Ealaín na Gaeltachta, and Cork County Council, and the co-operation of local businesses, Ms Granville said the small Gaeltacht venue is better placed than some others to reopen on a restricted basis.

“It’s really important that we start employing artists properly, and if we don’t put a gig on in the Ionad it’s harder to pay people,” she said.

“It’s all provisional but my hope is that it’ll work. The streaming I think is a very positive thing and will give people a choice to sit in a larger area or come into the Ionad and I’m hoping it’ll be some sort of a service to the community.

“We’re very lucky that the businesses are on board with the streaming.

Live music is a thing that isn’t going to happen in pubs for a while but this will be live in the area so at least there’ll be some entertainment and we’ll be helping each other.

Two online concerts have also been organised, featuring local artists. On August 21 performers are Shane Creed and Aoibheann Queally, Nell Ní Chróinín, Conal Ó Gráda, Jack Healy and Conor O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Ó Meachair and family, and Peadar Ó Riada.

On August 28 online performers are Amhlaoibh MacSuibhne, Máire Ní Chéileachair, Ger Wolfe, Siobhán Ní Dhuinnín, Greenshine, and Richard Lucey and Jim Murray.

In addition, West Kerry writer Róisín Ní Shíthigh takes up a short residency at the venue next week, working on the development of an Irish language drama. Individual music classes are set to resume later in September.

- Details and bookings: eolas@ionadculturtha.ie or 026 45733.