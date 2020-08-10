Monday's TV highlights: United in action in Europe and a visit with King Nidge

Coronation Street: Battleaxes

ITV, 8.30pm

A look back on some of the famous working-class matriarchs who've walked the cobbles through the decades.

Ena Sharples, Ivy Tilsley, Vera Duckworth, etc.

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

BBC Two, 9pm

The fifth and final instalment of the excellent documentary series looks at the rise of ISIS in the beleaguered country in the wake of the invasion and the resulting instability and sectarian conflict.

It includes a contribution from Waleed Nesyif, who had been forced to leave his homeland in 2004 after working for American journalists as a translator.

We see how he returned in 2012 to find a country more divided than ever.

We also hear from a university professor who ran a secret blog from Mosul after the murderous Islamists took over the city.

Love/Hate

RTÉ One, 10.55pm

Tom Vaughan Lawlor as Nidge in Love/Hate

Arise King Nidge. The final episode of series two Tom Vaughan-Lawlor's character taking over the gang following John Boy's funeral.

Sport

The first two Europa League quarter-finals feature Man Utd v Copenhagen (Virgin Two) from Cologne; and Inter Milan v Leverkusen (Virgin Sport) in Dusseldorf.

Both games kick off at 8pm.