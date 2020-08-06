Before they were stars: How many can you recognise?

Left: Butter wouldn’t melt! A medal winner for Cork at the All-Ireland finals of the Community Games in Athlone in 2010, he’d go on to play one of the city’s most famous rogues.

Right: He’d go on to became a famous musician, but at 13 this was his first encounter with the media. The picture was taken on the roof of this newspaper’s office in Academy Street in Cork in 1961 after he’d won a talent competition.

Top left looks like he's getting ready for a Disco, doesn't he?

Top left: Getting into character in 1997 for his breakthrough role with the Corcadorca theatre company in Cork.

Top right: In 2003, this actress was crossing her fingers in advance of starting her Leaving Cert at St Angelas in Cork.

Bottom: In 2004, this talented Killarney girl came to Cork and won a harp competition at the Feis Maitiú.

Answers:

Top, Chris Walley of The Young Offenders; musician Rory Gallagher.

Above, actors Cillian Murphy, Sarah Greene and Jessie Buckley.