Scene & Heard: Paul Mescal rolls with the Stones, and Van the Man turns 75

MUSIC NEWS:

Van Morrison had a few gripes against Hot Press in his time, but that hasn't stopped the long-running publication from organising a series of online performances to mark the singer's 75th birthday. Rave On Van Morrison began on Tuesday, and continues until August 16, with various artists performing covers of the Belfast man's songs. For instance, tomorrow (Saturday) has Tim Wheeler of Ash doing 'Jackie Wilson Said', while Monday features a Gary Lightbody-led ensemble taking on 'Into The Mystic'.

Triskel in Cork has announced two live concerts for next Friday, August 14, albeit with a socially-distant capacity of just 18 people. At lunchtime, brother-sister duo Ioana Petcu-Colan and Alex Petcu will perform violin and percussion; while in the evening Jack O'Rourke will perform.

Finally, if you think you've had a strange year, imagine what life must like for Normal People star Paul Mescal. As recently as April, he was a little-known actor, recognisable to a few theatre-goers from such plays as Asking For It, seen at the Everyman in Cork. As well as that stratospheric rise in the Sally Rooney adaptation, he probably woke up this morning, wiping his eyes asking 'Did I really just star in a Rolling Stones video?'. Yes he did. Unveiled yesterday, 'Scarlet' is a song the Stones recorded with Jimmy Page in 1974, that will feature in a boxset of previously-unreleased material, titled Goats Head Soup.

TV PICKS:

HBO has announced that Raised By Wolves, a new series from Ridley Scott will debut on September 3, so presumably we'll see it on Sky Atlantic around that date. With a cast that includes Irish actress Niamh Algar, the sci-fi show features a pair of androids raising human children on a newly-colonised planet where religious tensions have already come to the fore.

In the meantime, those with access to Sky Cinema can see Joker from this evening. Not everybody was convinced by a film that drew heavily on 1970s classics, but Joaquin Phoenix is chillingly convincing as the misfit who goes mental.

FILM TIPS:

The new Mulan is to be released on Disney+.

The big news from the film world this week that the remake of Mulan – hanging around after the Covid-related cancellation of several release dates – is to bypass the traditional cinema debut altogether. Instead, the live action remake is coming out through Disney+ on September 4, with subscribers needing to pay approximately €22 extra to watch it. Not surprisingly, it's an arrangement that has caused much raising of eyebrows, not least from cinema-owners who fear this is another blow for their virus-battered venues.

Meanwhile, the Gate in Cork is among the venues showing The Matrix, the 1999 sci-fi offering that still looks decent. It's also interesting watching the film with the hindsight that back then its creators were the Wachowski brothers Larry and Andy, who have both since come out as trans women, changing their names to Lana and Lilly. The themes of transformation in the film were obviously far more personal than most people realised at the time.

ALL AND SUNDRY:

Earlier this week, two of the nation's top arts festivals, Galway International Arts and Dublin Fringe Festival, announced restricted programmes that will hopefully get to play out before any second wave of Covid. Galway's 'Autumn Edition' takes place through next month and October, with a mix of live and online events. The Fringe (Sept 5-20) is also offering 23 events in 13 venues, again with much-reduced ticket capacities because of social-distancing requirements.