Ciara Kelly moves to breakfast as Newstalk announces schedule shake-up

Radio station Newstalk has announced a new weekly schedule with Ciara Kelly moving from lunchtimes to breakfasts.

The station has also announced that Kieran Cuddihy will replace Ivan Yates, who is retiring, as presenter of The Hard Shoulder.

The new schedule will start on August 31.

Kelly, who has hosted Lunchtime Live on the station for almost three years, will join Shane Coleman as the new co-anchor on Newstalk Breakfast.

Andrea Gilligan, a news anchor at the station, has been announced as the new host of Lunchtime Live.

Andrea Gilligan - the new host of Lunchtime Live

“I am delighted to reveal our new weekday schedule, which brings a wide range of expertise to the airwaves and a presenter line up which has direct experience of the issues that impact our listeners,” said Managing Editor, Patricia Monahan.

“They are well placed to represent the views of our target audience on everything from politics to parenting and renting to working from home.

“I am proud to see such a wealth of homegrown Newstalk talent on the schedule and wish them all the best in their new roles.”

Ms Kelly said she was “really looking forward” to the move to breakfast.

“Listeners tune in every morning to catch up on the latest news and the stories that are going to shape the day ahead.

“It is a great opportunity to set the agenda on the issues that are important to our audience.”

Kieran Cuddihy will present The Hard Shoulder. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

“Every day we will cover the big stories with the best guests, a variety of opinion and a bit of craic to get you home.”

Ms Gilligan said it was “a privilege to be taking up” the new role.

“You really get to the heart of the story when you hear from those experiencing it firsthand. That is what Lunchtime Live is all about.”