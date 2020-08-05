Wednesday's TV highlights: Period drama Harlots and Man United in European action

Funeral of John Hume





A portrait of John Hume surrounded by candels lit by members of his family and colleagues in St Eugene's Cathedral, Derry. Picture: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

RTÉ One/RTÉ Player, 11am

Politicians from both sides of the border will be among the limited amount of mourners at the Mass at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.

Unfortunately, one of John Hume's two sons has not been able to come back from the US for the service.

Harlots

BBC Two, 9pm

Engaging new drama series set among the many women who made their living through the sex trade in 18th-century London.

It manages to show the grim realities of their situation while also being somewhat trashy and entertaining.

Surviving the Virus: My Brother & Me

Thank you our staff and patients for telling their stories of #covid_19 at UCLH in a new film screening 9pm, 5 Aug, ⁦@BBCOne⁩



Special thanks to @xandvt and our own @DoctorChrisVT from @HTropDis sharing their experience. https://t.co/mXA6OU7XHq pic.twitter.com/LZ59QDxngC — UCLH (@uclh) August 3, 2020

BBC One, 9pm

Celebrity twin doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken document their experiences over the past few months.

Chris is back on the frontline after years of media work.

Unfortunately, Xand catches Covid-19, and even after he recovers, finds he still has an irregular heartbeat.

Lady Bird

RTÉ One, 9.25pm

Popular film from 2017 in which Saoirse Ronan stars as a high school student with a difficult relationship with her mother.

Sport





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba. Picture: Carl Recine/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

Man Utd v LASK (Virgin Sport, ko 8pm) has the English side starting this Europa League second-leg of the round of 16 with a 5-0 advantage, so it's highly likely they'll overcome the Austrian side and face either Copenhagen or İstanbul Başakşehir in the quarter-final on Monday, Aug 10.

Virgin Two has Inter Milan v Getafe (ko 8pm).

RTÉ Sport Classics (RTÉ2, 11.20pm) features a Euro qualifier with Republic of Ireland v Croatia from 1998, where the Cork duo of Roy Keane and Denis Irwin scored to secure the win for Mick McCarthy's side.