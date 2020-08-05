Wednesday's TV highlights: Period drama Harlots and Man United in European action

Harlots is a new drama series, while Man Utd are back in European action
Wednesday's TV highlights: Period drama Harlots and Man United in European action
Harlots tells the story of women working in the sex trade in 18th century London. Picture: Robert Viglasky
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 09:47 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Funeral of John Hume 

A portrait of John Hume surrounded by candels lit by members of his family and colleagues in St Eugene's Cathedral, Derry. Picture: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire
A portrait of John Hume surrounded by candels lit by members of his family and colleagues in St Eugene's Cathedral, Derry. Picture: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

RTÉ One/RTÉ Player, 11am 

Politicians from both sides of the border will be among the limited amount of mourners at the Mass at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.

Unfortunately, one of John Hume's two sons has not been able to come back from the US for the service.

Harlots 

BBC Two, 9pm 

 Engaging new drama series set among the many women who made their living through the sex trade in 18th-century London. 

It manages to show the grim realities of their situation while also being somewhat trashy and entertaining.

Surviving the Virus: My Brother & Me 

BBC One, 9pm 

Celebrity twin doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken document their experiences over the past few months. 

Chris is back on the frontline after years of media work. 

Unfortunately, Xand catches Covid-19, and even after he recovers, finds he still has an irregular heartbeat.

Lady Bird 

RTÉ One, 9.25pm 

Popular film from 2017 in which Saoirse Ronan stars as a high school student with a difficult relationship with her mother.

Sport 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba. Picture: Carl Recine/NMC Pool/PA Wire. 
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba. Picture: Carl Recine/NMC Pool/PA Wire. 

Man Utd v LASK (Virgin Sport, ko 8pm) has the English side starting this Europa League second-leg of the round of 16 with a 5-0 advantage, so it's highly likely they'll overcome the Austrian side and face either Copenhagen or İstanbul Başakşehir in the quarter-final on Monday, Aug 10. 

Virgin Two has Inter Milan v Getafe (ko 8pm). 

RTÉ Sport Classics (RTÉ2, 11.20pm) features a Euro qualifier with Republic of Ireland v Croatia from 1998, where the Cork duo of Roy Keane and Denis Irwin scored to secure the win for Mick McCarthy's side.

Read More

Tadhg Coakley: Honoured to be Cork's One City/One Book choice

More in this section

The Voice UK 2020 Launch Photocall - London Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Dizzee Rascal to headline virtual V Festival
Disney's Mulan European Premiere - London Mulan to be made available on Disney+
National Television Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London Kimberley Walsh reveals she almost landed Coronation Street role

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices