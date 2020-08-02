5 things to watch on TV this week

1 |monday|

THE WIZARD OF OZ

It may have been released in 1939 but Judy Garland and co still enchant in this classic musical.

RTÉ One, 3.45pm

2|tuesday|

LITTLE BIRDS

New series loosely based on the collection of erotic short stories by Anaïs Nin. Episode one is set in Tangier in the 1950s.

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

3 |wednesday|

HARLOTS

Decent drama series set among women who work in brothels in 18th century London.

BBC Two, 9pm

4|thursday|

SÉAN

Documentary on former Meath football manager Séan Boylan, a man who also works as a traditional herbalist.

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

5 |friday|

JOKER

Joaquin Phoenix is magnificent as the misfit who ends up going down a dark and violent road.

Sky Cinema, 8pm