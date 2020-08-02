5 things to watch on TV this week

- RTÉ One, 3.45pm
- Sky Atlantic, 9pm
Decent drama series set among women who work in brothels in 18th century London.
- BBC Two, 9pm
- RTÉ One, 10.10pm
- Sky Cinema, 8pm
THE WIZARD OF OZ
It may have been released in 1939 but Judy Garland and co still enchant in this classic musical.
LITTLE BIRDS
New series loosely based on the collection of erotic short stories by Anaïs Nin. Episode one is set in Tangier in the 1950s.
HARLOTS
SÉAN
Documentary on former Meath football manager Séan Boylan, a man who also works as a traditional herbalist.
JOKER
Joaquin Phoenix is magnificent as the misfit who ends up going down a dark and violent road.
