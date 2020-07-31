Friday's TV Highlights: Irish soccer is back, while the Young Offenders are up to their old tricks

Irish soccer is back, while the Young Offenders are up to their old tricks.

The British Academy Television Awards

BBC One, 7pm

Richard Ayoade is on presentation duties for a show from behind closed doors, with nominees being seen via video link. You can probably expect Chernobyl and Fleabag to do well, while Graham Norton and the Derry Girls fly the flag for Ireland.

The Young Offenders

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Conor and Jock think they've hit the jackpot when they steal two fancy bikes.

Gardening Together With Diarmuid Gavin

RTÉ One, 8pm

Includes a chat with chef Rachel Allen, who talks about keeping chickens in the garden.

Sport

The Airtricity League resumes today, with many games available via the WatchLOI service, and a few being shown on RTÉ and Eir.

Today's matches are Derry City v Sligo Rovers (WatchLOI, ko 5.45pm), and Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic (RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm), with Cork City's first game following on Sunday.

WatchLOI costs €55 for the rest of the season, while individual game passes are €5.