Friday's TV Highlights: Irish soccer is back, while the Young Offenders are up to their old tricks

Irish soccer is back, while the Young Offenders are up to their old tricks
Friday's TV Highlights: Irish soccer is back, while the Young Offenders are up to their old tricks
The Young Offenders, RTÉ One, 9.35pm
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 11:56 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Irish soccer is back, while the Young Offenders are up to their old tricks.

The British Academy Television Awards

BBC One, 7pm

Richard Ayoade is on presentation duties for a show from behind closed doors, with nominees being seen via video link. You can probably expect Chernobyl and Fleabag to do well, while Graham Norton and the Derry Girls fly the flag for Ireland.

The Young Offenders

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

Conor and Jock think they've hit the jackpot when they steal two fancy bikes.

Gardening Together With Diarmuid Gavin

RTÉ One, 8pm 

Includes a chat with chef Rachel Allen, who talks about keeping chickens in the garden.

Sport 

The Airtricity League resumes today, with many games available via the WatchLOI service, and a few being shown on RTÉ and Eir. 

Today's matches are Derry City v Sligo Rovers (WatchLOI, ko 5.45pm), and Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic (RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm), with Cork City's first game following on Sunday. 

WatchLOI costs €55 for the rest of the season, while individual game passes are €5.

More in this section

83f7504d-5ea8-482e-b9d4-594254078e6e.jpg Naya Rivera to make posthumous appearance on Netflix’s Sugar Rush
Cate Blanchett interview Thursday TV Highlights: Final episodes of Celebrity MasterChef and Mrs America 
FONTAINES DC (landscape) Photo Credit Ellius Grace.jpg Scene & Heard: Fontaines new album and cinema highlights

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices