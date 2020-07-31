Friday's TV Highlights: Irish soccer is back, while the Young Offenders are up to their old tricks

Irish soccer is back, while the Young Offenders are up to their old tricks.
Richard Ayoade is on presentation duties for a show from behind closed doors, with nominees being seen via video link. You can probably expect Chernobyl and Fleabag to do well, while Graham Norton and the Derry Girls fly the flag for Ireland.
Conor and Jock think they've hit the jackpot when they steal two fancy bikes.
Includes a chat with chef Rachel Allen, who talks about keeping chickens in the garden.
The Airtricity League resumes today, with many games available via the WatchLOI service, and a few being shown on RTÉ and Eir.
Today's matches are Derry City v Sligo Rovers (WatchLOI, ko 5.45pm), and Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic (RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm), with Cork City's first game following on Sunday.
WatchLOI costs €55 for the rest of the season, while individual game passes are €5.