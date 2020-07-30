Scene & Heard: Fontaines new album and cinema highlights

MUSIC NEWS: After an incredible rise with their first album Dogrel last year, Fontaines DC release their second long player today.

It remains to be seen whether A Hero’s Death can match the impact of their debut, but most reviewers seem to be dishing out four stars for it.

Fans can hear the Dublin band perform the album in a session they recorded for Dan Hegarty's show on 2fm tomorrow at 7pm.

On the international front, Taylor Swift's Folklore is still gathering momentum, as the Aran sweater-wearing singer gains a whole new audience with a Lana Del Ray-esque sound.

Regular Irish visitor Aaron Dessner of The National was on production duties for the record, with guest spots from Bon Iver and The Gloaming's Thomas Bartlett.

The owners of the Kino in Cork were recently given planning permission to knock the building for a massive redevelopment, but it looks like being a while before that happens. In the meantime, the people running the gigs at the venue are back in business with live events, albeit with a reduced capacity of less than 50.

The Mary Wallopers have sold out their gigs over the weekend, while John Spillane will play two shows next Saturday (Aug 8), at 7.30pm and 10pm. Other upcomings include The Bonk (Aug 15) and Céili Allstars (Aug 21).

FILM TIPS:

Several cinemas are also showing well-received Irish crime thriller Broken Law. Over at Triskel, Portrait of A Lady on Fire – a French historical romantic drama – gets two showings today (Friday) and Saturday.

The eyes of the film world will be on Venice in early September as the Italian city has confirmed its annual film festival is going ahead, the first major event of its sort since the Covid outbreak.

TV PICKS:

A drama series to watch out for next Wednesday is Harlots on BBC Two. Set among the inordinate amount of women who made their living through the sex trade in 18th-century London, it manages to show the grim realiites of their situation while also being somewhat trashy and entertaining.

Three seasons have run on Hulu in the US before it's arrival on the Beeb.

THEATRE NIGHTS: After providing a welcome outlet for confined and cash-strapped actors and playwrights in the early days of lockdown, the Abbey has announced a second instalment of its Dear Ireland project, available on YouTube from August 10.

Abbey Theatre, Dublin

Incidentally, the Abbey has also announced that the five-year tenure of directors Neil Murray and Graham McLaren will not be extended when it runs its course in July next year.

Another big move in the Irish theatre world was announced this week when Julie Kelleher revealed she'll be leaving the Everyman next month after 10 years as artistic director, moving to Mermaid Arts Centre in Co Wicklow.

The tough job ahead for everyone in the theatre sphere was underlined by the announcement this week by the Everyman that they wouldn't be putting on a pantomime this year; and by the Gate in Dublin that they have decided not to open at all in 2021. Interesting times ahead.