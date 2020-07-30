Thursday TV Highlights: Final episodes of Celebrity MasterChef and Mrs America 

Celebrity MasterChef

BBC One, 7.30pm

A double-bill of episodes brings the current series to a close.

Italian chef Aldo Zilli drops in for the semi-final and gives the competitors a challenge where he wants them to be inspired by an emotional connection with somebody they love.

Three will then go on to the final and the creation of one last three-course meal.

Panorama

BBC One, 9pm

'The Forgotten Frontline' looks at the Covid situation in UK care homes over the past few months. More than 20,000 care home residents and staff died in such facilities.

In advance of an expected winter surge, perhaps there are also lessons to be learned for Ireland.

Mrs America

BBC One, 10pm

Final episode of the decent drama series starring Cate Blanchett as conservative American campaigner Phyllis Schlafly.

Imagine

BBC One, 11.15pm

A look at the work of celebrated dance choreographer Kate Prince.