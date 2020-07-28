Tuesday's TV Highlights: Evanne Ní Chuilinn, cyber wars and the concluding episode of The Plot Against America

It's the turn of sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn to reflect on various moments of her life.
The final episode of the current series has Monica Galetti and Giles Coren visiting Schloss Elmau, in the Bavarian Alps. The luxury hotel may be familiar from news reports on the G7 conference it hosted in 2017, and as part of its niche as a 'cultural hideaway', we see how guests enjoy concerts from top-class musicians.
If you've seen The Great Hack on Netflix, or even just kept an eye on the American political scene, you'll know how technology has become a powerful tool for those trying to sway elections. In this HBO documentary, Finnish hacker and cyber-security expert Harri Hursti shows how, even after the Russian interference in the last US election, that country still remains very vulnerable to similar acts in advance of this year's vote. Cyber experts, politicians and other insiders reveal some frightening shortcomings in the system.
A double-bill of episodes brings David Simon's alternate-history drama to a close.
Michael Sheen stars in a watchable new serial killer drama that doesn't ever quite fulfill its potential.
A documentary following British transgender couple, Hannah and Jake Graf, as they try to start a family. They've employed a surrogate, but we see how the Covid lockdown makes the situation even more complicated.