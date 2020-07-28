Tuesday's TV Highlights: Evanne Ní Chuilinn, cyber wars and the concluding episode of The Plot Against America

Tuesday's TV Highlights: Evanne Ní Chuilinn, cyber wars and the concluding episode of The Plot Against America
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 08:17 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Saoi na Chathaoir

RTÉ One, 7.30pm 

It's the turn of sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn to reflect on various moments of her life.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 

BBC Two, 8pm 

The final episode of the current series has Monica Galetti and Giles Coren visiting Schloss Elmau, in the Bavarian Alps. The luxury hotel may be familiar from news reports on the G7 conference it hosted in 2017, and as part of its niche as a 'cultural hideaway', we see how guests enjoy concerts from top-class musicians.

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections 

Sky Documentaries, 9pm 

If you've seen The Great Hack on Netflix, or even just kept an eye on the American political scene, you'll know how technology has become a powerful tool for those trying to sway elections. In this HBO documentary, Finnish hacker and cyber-security expert Harri Hursti shows how, even after the Russian interference in the last US election, that country still remains very vulnerable to similar acts in advance of this year's vote. Cyber experts, politicians and other insiders reveal some frightening shortcomings in the system.

The Plot Against America 

Sky Atlantic, 9pm 

A double-bill of episodes brings David Simon's alternate-history drama to a close.

Prodigal Son 

Sky One, 9pm 

Michael Sheen stars in a watchable new serial killer drama that doesn't ever quite fulfill its potential.

Our Baby: A Modern Miracle 

Channel 4, 10pm 

A documentary following British transgender couple, Hannah and Jake Graf, as they try to start a family. They've employed a surrogate, but we see how the Covid lockdown makes the situation even more complicated.

